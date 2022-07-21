Reliance Communications : PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON AUGUST 11, 2022

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER
2022 RESULTS ON AUGUST 11, 2022
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, July 21, 2022 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 will be released on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5.00 p.m. Israel Time.
Please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:
International: +972.3.918.0687
North America toll-free: +1.888.407.2553
A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby
If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available from August 11, 2022 until August 25, 2022, at the following numbers:
International: +972.3.925.5921
North America toll-free: +1.888.254.7270
In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months.
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).
For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby
|
Contact:
|
|
Tamir Amar
|
Amir Adar
|
Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
|
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects
|
Tel: +972 (54) 781 4951
|
Tel: +972 (54) 781 5051
|
|
E-mail: investors@partner.co.il
2022 ינשה ןועברה תואצות תא חוודת תרושקת רנטרפ
2022 טסוגואב 11 םויב
("הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ" ןלהל) מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 2022 ,ילויב 21 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר
לש תויפסכה תואצותה יכ םויה העידומ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,(PTNR :TASE-ו NASDAQ)
.2022 טסוגואב 11 ,ישימח םויב הנמסרופת ,2022 ינויב 30-ב םייתסהש ןועברל הרבחה
17:00 העשב ,2022 טסוגואב 11 ,ישימח םויב הרבחה לש תויפסכה תואצותב ןודל הדיעו תחיש םייקת הרבחה
.(קרוי וינ ןועש רקובב 10:00) לארשי ןועש
:החישב ףתתשהל תנמ לע (החישה תליחת ינפל תוקד 10 תוחפל) ןלהל םירפסמל וגייח אנא +972.3.918.0687 :ימואלניב
+1.888.407.2553 :(םניח רפסמ) הקירמא ןופצ
רנטרפ לש םיעיקשמה ירשק רתא ךרד הל ןיזאהל לכוי ןיינועמה לכו טנרטניאב יח רודישב רבעות הדיעוה תחיש
.http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby:בטסוגואב 11 -המלחה ןימז היהי החישה לש רזוחה רודישה ,יח רודישב החישל ןיזאהל םילוכי םניאש הלא ןעמל : םיאבה םירפסמב ,2022 טסוגואב 25 -לדעו 2022
+972.3.925.5921 : ימואלניב +1.888.254.7270 : הקירמא ןופצ
ליעל הניוצש תבותכב רנטרפ לש םיעיקשמה ירשק רתאב ןימז היהי טנרטניאב החישה לש רזוחה רודישה ,ףסונב
.םישדוח השולשכ ךשמל
תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא
,תדיינ) תרושקת יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח (Global Select ק"דסאנב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .(היזיוולטו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ הינופלט
.(PTNR :TASE -ו NASDAQ) ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ הרבחה לש היתוינמו Market)
http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby:רנטרפלע םיפסונ םיטרפל
|
|
:ףסונ עדימל
|
רדא רימא
|
רמא רימת
|
םיטקיורפו םיעיקשמ ירשק להנמ
|
ישאר םיפסכ להנמו ל"כנמל הנשמ
|
+972 (54) 781-5051 :'לט
|
+972 (54) 781-4951 :'לט
|
investors@partner.co.il:ל"אוד
|