Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Communications Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCOM   INE330H01018

RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(RCOM)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:55 2022-07-21 am EDT
2.250 INR   +2.27%
04:34aRELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Partner communications to release second quarter 2022 results on august 11, 2022
PU
07/20RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Partner communications announces the resignation of mr. tamir amar as deputy ceo, chief financial officer & vp fiber-optics of the company
PU
07/14RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Immediate Report of Meeting to be held on July 28, 2022, proxy - Complementary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reliance Communications : PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON AUGUST 11, 2022

07/21/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER

2022 RESULTS ON AUGUST 11, 2022

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, July 21, 2022 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 will be released on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5.00 p.m. Israel Time.

Please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:

International: +972.3.918.0687

North America toll-free: +1.888.407.2553

A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available from August 11, 2022 until August 25, 2022, at the following numbers:

International: +972.3.925.5921

North America toll-free: +1.888.254.7270

In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

Contact:

Tamir Amar

Amir Adar

Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects

Tel: +972 (54) 781 4951

Tel: +972 (54) 781 5051

E-mail: investors@partner.co.il

2022 ינשה ןועברה תואצות תא חוודת תרושקת רנטרפ

2022 טסוגואב 11 םויב

("הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ" ןלהל) מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 2022 ,ילויב 21 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר

לש תויפסכה תואצותה יכ םויה העידומ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,(PTNR :TASE-ו NASDAQ)

.2022 טסוגואב 11 ,ישימח םויב הנמסרופת ,2022 ינויב 30-ב םייתסהש ןועברל הרבחה

17:00 העשב ,2022 טסוגואב 11 ,ישימח םויב הרבחה לש תויפסכה תואצותב ןודל הדיעו תחיש םייקת הרבחה

.(קרוי וינ ןועש רקובב 10:00) לארשי ןועש

:החישב ףתתשהל תנמ לע (החישה תליחת ינפל תוקד 10 תוחפל) ןלהל םירפסמל וגייח אנא +972.3.918.0687 :ימואלניב

+1.888.407.2553 :(םניח רפסמ) הקירמא ןופצ

רנטרפ לש םיעיקשמה ירשק רתא ךרד הל ןיזאהל לכוי ןיינועמה לכו טנרטניאב יח רודישב רבעות הדיעוה תחיש

.http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobbyטסוגואב 11 -המלחה ןימז היהי החישה לש רזוחה רודישה ,יח רודישב החישל ןיזאהל םילוכי םניאש הלא ןעמל : םיאבה םירפסמב ,2022 טסוגואב 25 דעו 2022

+972.3.925.5921 : ימואלניב +1.888.254.7270 : הקירמא ןופצ

ליעל הניוצש תבותכב רנטרפ לש םיעיקשמה ירשק רתאב ןימז היהי טנרטניאב החישה לש רזוחה רודישה ,ףסונב

.םישדוח השולשכ ךשמל

תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא

,תדיינ) תרושקת יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח (Global Select ק"דסאנב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .(היזיוולטו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ הינופלט

.(PTNR :TASE -ו NASDAQ) ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ הרבחה לש היתוינמו Market)

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby:רנטרפלע םיפסונ םיטרפל

:ףסונ עדימל

רדא רימא

רמא רימת

םיטקיורפו םיעיקשמ ירשק להנמ

ישאר םיפסכ להנמו ל"כנמל הנשמ

+972 (54) 781-5051 :'לט

+972 (54) 781-4951 :'לט

investors@partner.co.il:ל"אוד

Disclaimer

Reliance Communications Limited published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 08:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
04:34aRELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Partner communications to release second quarter 2022 results on..
PU
07/20RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Partner communications announces the resignation of mr. tamir am..
PU
07/14RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Immediate Report of Meeting to be held on July 28, 2022, proxy -..
PU
07/13RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS : PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE ENTRY INTO A SPECIAL COLLEC..
PU
06/28India's Ambani hands Reliance telco unit to son in first step to leadership change
RE
06/06RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS : CIRP - Committee meeting updates
PU
06/02RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Mr. avi gabbay has joined amphissa holdings
PU
05/28Reliance Communications Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March ..
CI
05/28Reliance Communications Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended M..
CI
05/24RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Partner communications reports first quarter 2022 results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 600 M - -
Net income 2021 -57 910 M - -
Net Debt 2021 446 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 991 M 74,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales 2021 59,3x
Nbr of Employees 614
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Reliance Communications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Viswanath Devaraja Rao Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman
Rakesh Gupta Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Punit Garg Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Manjari Ashok Kacker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-43.59%75
SOFTBANK CORP.5.84%52 939
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-1.99%47 999
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-18.91%28 371
MTN GROUP LIMITED-18.48%14 662
SAFARICOM PLC-25.82%9 510