    RCOM   INE330H01018

RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(RCOM)
Reliance Communications : Prospectus and Public Offerings

12/23/2021 | 02:37pm EST
December 23, 2021

To

To

Israel Securities Authority

Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

(via the Magna)

(via the Magna)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Re: Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("the Company")-ImmediateReport regarding the

Issuance Results in accordance with a Shelf Offering Report

The Company respectfully wishes to give notice of the issuance results in accordance with a shelf offering report of the Company, dated December 22, 2021 (reference no.: 2021-02-112858) (the "Offering Report"), published pursuant to the Company's shelf prospectus dated July 27, 2021.

  1. In accordance with the Offering Report, the Company offered the public debentures as follows: up to NIS 245,000,000 par value registered debentures (Series H) of NIS 1 nominal value each, that are not linked to any index. The debentures (Series H) were offered in 245,000 units by way of a tender on the annual interest rate to be borne by the debentures (Series H), which shall not exceed 2.08% and the composition of each unit is NIS 1,000 nominal value (Series H).
  2. The following are the results of the tender for the purchase of the units of the debentures (Series
    1. that took place on December 23, 2021:
      1. In the tender, 47 orders were received for the purchase of 203,108 units of the debentures (Series H), including 25 orders for the purchase of 198,407 units of classified investors, in accordance with their prior undertakings as specified in the Offering Report (hereinafter: "the Classified Investors").
      2. The annual interest rate to be borne by the debentures (Series H) determined in the tender is 2.08% (hereinafter: "the Uniform Interest Rate").
      3. The interest rate for the payment of the first interest to be paid to the holders of the debentures (Series H) on June 25, 2022, in respect of the first interest period (commencing on December 26, 2021 and ending on June 25, 2022) is 1.03145%.
      4. Subject to the provisions of clause 3 hereafter, and according to the terms of the offer, orders were accepted in the tender, as follows:
        1. 22 orders of the Classified Investors for the purchase of 161,442 units of debentures (Series H), at an interest rate lower than the Uniform Interest Rate- were accepted at a rate of about 97.7%.
    1. 3 orders of the Classified Investors for the purchase of 36,965 units of debentures (Series H), stating the Uniform Interest Rate- were accepted at a rate of about 97.7%.
    2. 7 orders by the public to purchase 1,401 units of debentures (Series H) stating an interest rate lower than the Uniform Interest Rate were accepted at a rate of about 97.7%.
    3. 15 orders by the public to purchase 3,300 units of debentures (Series H) stating the Uniform Interest Rate - were accepted at a rate of about 97.7%.
  2. Pursuant to the provisions of clause 1 of the Offering Report, whereas according to the tender results the total orders accepted in the tender as set forth in clause 2 above, represents par value of debentures (Series H) exceeding NIS 198,407,000 par value of debentures (Series H), the excess amount as defined in clause 1 to the Offering Report is NIS 4,701,000 par value of debentures (Series H), and the allotment to the subscribers whose orders were accepted during the tender pursuant to the provisions of clause 2 above, shall be allocated pro rata between the total orders which were accepted in the tender and the quantity issued to the public, in a manner in which each subscriber whose order would have been accepted pursuant to the tender results, will be issued about 97.7%% of the volume of the allotment according to the results of the tender (198,407,000/203,108,000).
  3. The total issuance is NIS 198,407,000 par value of debentures (Series H). The debentures (Series H) were issued at par value, and therefore without discounting.
  4. The immediate gross proceeds which are expected to be received by the Company in the framework of the public offering amount to NIS 198,407,000.

The Company expresses its gratitude to the investors for their participation in the offering under the Offering Report.

Sincerely Yours,

Partner Communications Company Ltd.

2

2021 ,רבמצדב 23

דובכל

דובכל

מ"עב ביבא-לתב ךרע תוריינל הסרובה

ךרע תוריינ תושר

א"נגמה תועצמאב

א"נגמה תועצמאב

,.נ.ג.א ףדמ תעצה חוד יפ-לעהקפנה תואצות רבדב ידיימ חוויד - )"הרבחה"( מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח:ןודנה

,2021 רבמצדב 22 םוימ הרבחה לש ףדמ תעצה חוד יפ-לע הקפנהה תואצות לע תאזב עידוהל תדבכתמ הרבחה

27 םוימ הרבחה לש ףדמה ףיקשת יפ-לע םסרופש ,)"העצהה חוד" :ןלהל( )2021-02-112858 :אתכמסא 'סמ( :2021 ילויב

בוח תורגא .נ.ע ח"ש 245,000,000 דע :ןמקלדכ בוח תורגא רוביצל הרבחה העיצה ,העצהה חוד יפ-לע

)'ח הרדס( בוחה תורגא .והשלכ דדמל תודומצ ןניאש ,א"כ .נ.ע ח"ש 1 תונב םש לע תומושר )'ח הרדס(

,)'ח הרדס( בוחה תורגא הנאשתש תיתנשה תיבירה רועיש לע זרכמ לש ךרדב ,תודיחי 245,000-ב ועצוה

.)'ח הרדס( בוח תורגא .נ.ע ח"ש 1,000 וניה הדיחי לכ לש הבכרהשכ 2.08% לע הלעת אל רשא

:2021 רבמצדב 23 םויב םייקתהש )'ח הרדס( בוחה תורגא לש תודיחיה תשיכרל זרכמה תואצות ןלהל

תונמזה 25 ללוכ ,)'ח הרדס( בוחה תורגא לש תודיחי 203,108 תשיכרל תונמזה 47 ולבקתנ זרכמב

.1.1

םהלש תומדקומ תויובייחתהל םאתהב ,םיגווסמ םיעיקשמ לש תודיחי 198,407 תשיכרל

.)"םיגווסמה םיעיקשמה" :ןלהל( העצהה חודב טרופמכ

:ןלהל( 2.08% וניה זרכמב עבקנש )'ח הרדס( בוחה תורגא הנאשיתש תיתנשה תיבירה רועיש

.1.2

.)"דיחאה תיבירה רועיש"

ינויב 25 םויב )'ח הרדס( בוחה תורגא יקיזחמל םלושיש ןושארה תיבירה םולשתל תיבירה רועיש

.1.3

ינויב 25 םויב םייתסתו 2021 רבמצדב 26 םויב לחתש( הנושארה תיבירה תפוקת ןיגב ,2022

.1.03145% וניה ,)2022

:אבה ןפואב זרכמב תונמזהה ונענ העצהה יאנתל םאתהבו ןלהל 'ג ק"ס תוארוהל ףופכב

.1.4

,)'ח הרדס( בוח תורגא תודיחי 161,442 תשיכרל םיגווסמה םיעיקשמה לש תונמזה 22

)א(

.97.7%-כ לש רועישב ונענ - דיחאה תיבירה רועישמ ךומנה תיביר רועישב

תובקונה ,)׳ח הרדס( בוח תורגא תודיחי 36,965 תשיכרל םיגווסמ םיעיקשמ לש תונמזה 3

)ב(

.97.7%-כ לש רועישב ונענ - דיחאה תיבירה רועישב

תיביר רועישב תובקונה )׳ח הרדס( בוח תורגא תודיחי 1,401 תשיכרל רוביצה לש תונמזה 7

)ג(

.97.7%-כ לש רועישב ונענ - דיחאה תיבירה רועישמ ךומנה

3

רועישב תובקונה )'ח הרדס( בוח תורגא תודיחי 3,300 תשיכרל רוביצה לש תונמזה 15 )ד(

.97.7%-כ לש רועישב ונענ - דיחאה תיבירה

טרופמכ זרכמב ונענש תונמזהה ךס זרכמה תואצות יפ לעו ליאוה ,העצהה חודל 1 ףיעסב רומאל םאתהב

תורגא בוקנ ךרע ח"ש 198,407,000 לע הלועה )'ח הרדס( בוח תורגא לש בוקנ ךרע ףקשמ ליעל 'בב ףיעסב

תורגא בוקנ ךרע ח"ש 4,701,000 איה העצהה חודל 1 ףיעסב התרדגהכ תפדועה תומכה ,)'ח הרדס( בוח

סחיה יפל עצובת ,ליעל 'בב ףיעסב רומאכ זרכמה תרגסמב ונענ רשא םינימזמל האצקההו ,)'ח הרדס( בוח

ןימזמ לכל וצקויש ןפואב ,רוביצל תקפנומה תומכה ןיבל זרכמב ונענש תונמזהה ךס ןיבש )הטאר-ורפ(

זרכמה תואצות יפ לע האצקהה ףקיהמ 97.7%-כ זרכמה תואצות יפ -לע תינענ התיה ותשקב רשא

.)198,407,000/203,108,000(

ןכרעב וקפנוה )'ח הרדס( בוחה תורגא .)'ח הרדס( בוח תורגא בוקנ ךרע ח"ש 198,407,000 וקפנוה כ"הס

.ןויכינ אלל ךכיפלו ,בוקנה

לש ךסב תמכתסמ רוביצל העצהה תרגסמב הרבחה ידי-לע לבקתהל הייופצש וטורב תידיימה הרומתה

.ח"ש 198,407,000

.העצהה חוד יפ לע העצהל ותונעיה לע םיעיקשמה רוביצל הדומ הרבחה

,בר דובכב

מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח

4

Disclaimer

Reliance Communications Limited published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 19:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
