Reliance Communications : Prospectus and Public Offerings

December 23, 2021
To
Israel Securities Authority
Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.
(via the Magna)
Dear Sir/Madam,
Re: Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("theCompany")-ImmediateReport regarding the
Issuance Results in accordance with a Shelf Offering Report
The Company respectfully wishes to give notice of the issuance results in accordance with a shelf offering report of the Company, dated December 22, 2021 (reference no.: 2021-02-112858) (the "Offering Report"), published pursuant to the Company's shelf prospectus dated July 27, 2021.
In accordance with the Offering Report, the Company offered the public debentures as follows: up to NIS 245,000,000 par value registered debentures (Series H) of NIS 1 nominal value each, that are not linked to any index. The debentures (Series H) were offered in 245,000 units by way of a tender on the annual interest rate to be borne by the debentures (Series H), which shall not exceed 2.08% and the composition of each unit is NIS 1,000 nominal value (Series H).
The following are the results of the tender for the purchase of the units of the debentures (Series
that took place on December 23, 2021:
In the tender, 47 orders were received for the purchase of 203,108 units of the debentures (Series H), including 25 orders for the purchase of 198,407 units of classified investors, in accordance with their prior undertakings as specified in the Offering Report (hereinafter: "the Classified Investors").
The annual interest rate to be borne by the debentures (Series H) determined in the tender is 2.08% (hereinafter: "the Uniform Interest Rate").
The interest rate for the payment of the first interest to be paid to the holders of the debentures (Series H) on June 25, 2022, in respect of the first interest period (commencing on December 26, 2021 and ending on June 25, 2022) is 1.03145%.
Subject to the provisions of clause 3 hereafter, and according to the terms of the offer, orders were accepted in the tender, as follows:
22 orders of the Classified Investors for the purchase of 161,442 units of debentures (Series H), at an interest rate lower than the Uniform Interest Rate- were accepted at a rate of about 97.7%.
3 orders of the Classified Investors for the purchase of 36,965 units of debentures (Series H), stating the Uniform Interest Rate- were accepted at a rate of about 97.7%.
7 orders by the public to purchase 1,401 units of debentures (Series H) stating an interest rate lower than the Uniform Interest Rate were accepted at a rate of about 97.7%.
15 orders by the public to purchase 3,300 units of debentures (Series H) stating the Uniform Interest Rate - were accepted at a rate of about 97.7%.
Pursuant to the provisions of clause 1 of the Offering Report, whereas according to the tender results the total orders accepted in the tender as set forth in clause 2 above, represents par value of debentures (Series H) exceeding NIS 198,407,000 par value of debentures (Series H), the excess amount as defined in clause 1 to the Offering Report is NIS 4,701,000 par value of debentures (Series H), and the allotment to the subscribers whose orders were accepted during the tender pursuant to the provisions of clause 2 above, shall be allocated pro rata between the total orders which were accepted in the tender and the quantity issued to the public, in a manner in which each subscriber whose order would have been accepted pursuant to the tender results, will be issued about 97.7%% of the volume of the allotment according to the results of the tender (198,407,000/203,108,000).
The total issuance is NIS 198,407,000 par value of debentures (Series H). The debentures (Series H) were issued at par value, and therefore without discounting.
The immediate gross proceeds which are expected to be received by the Company in the framework of the public offering amount to NIS 198,407,000.
The Company expresses its gratitude to the investors for their participation in the offering under the Offering Report.
