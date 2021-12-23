Reliance Communications : Prospectus and Public Offerings

Pursuant to the provisions of clause 1 of the Offering Report, whereas according to the tender results the total orders accepted in the tender as set forth in clause 2 above, represents par value of debentures (Series H) exceeding NIS 198,407,000 par value of debentures (Series H), the excess amount as defined in clause 1 to the Offering Report is NIS 4,701,000 par value of debentures (Series H), and the allotment to the subscribers whose orders were accepted during the tender pursuant to the provisions of clause 2 above, shall be allocated pro rata between the total orders which were accepted in the tender and the quantity issued to the public, in a manner in which each subscriber whose order would have been accepted pursuant to the tender results, will be issued about 97.7%% of the volume of the allotment according to the results of the tender (198,407,000/203,108,000).