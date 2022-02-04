Reliance Global : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

RELIANCE GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

Item 3.01 Failure to Comply with a Continued Listing Requirement.

On January 31, 2022, the Company received a deficiency notification from Nasdaq regarding the issuance of shares of its common stock to the sellers in closing of the January 10, 2022 Medigap acquisition, which Nasdaq determined to aggregate with its shares of common stock issued in the Company's January 6, 2022 private placement in violation of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(a). This rule requires an issuer to obtain shareholder approval with respect to an acquisition paid for from the proceeds of a sale of common stock of the issuer which equals or exceeds 20% of the shares of the issuer, issued and outstanding prior to the acquisition. The Company has 45 days from the date of the letter to submit a plan of compliance, and the Company is confident that it will submit a plan which will meet Nasdaq's requirements as to meeting the aforesaid continued listing criteria.

Item 5.02 Appointment of an Executive Officer

On February 1, 2022, the Company's Board appointed Joel Markovits as its Chief Accounting Officer. His annual salary is to be set at $200,000 per year, and he is to be granted 25,000 restricted shares of Company common stock.

Joel Markovits, CPA, Chief Accounting Officer joined Reliance in June 2021 and brings over 10 years' accounting and financial reporting experience in both the public and private sectors. Prior to joining Reliance, Joel was an audit senior manager at KPMG LLP, where he served in various roles since April 2015. Joel led some of the larger and more complex audit engagements, including serving as lead audit senior manager on a global $16 billion (annual revenues) enterprise reporting on both US GAAP and IFRS standards. He was also a data & analytics specialist and technology innovation leader for its largest US Business Unit, overseeing the development and deployment of tools that enhance data analyses and audit processes. Joel is 41 years old and a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New Jersey since November 2013.

