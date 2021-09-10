Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Reliance Global Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELI   US75946W2070

RELIANCE GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

(RELI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reliance Global : H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

09/10/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAKEWOOD, N.J., September 10, 2021 - Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), an insurtech company focused on combining advanced technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually between September 13-15, 2021 .

Reliance Global Group's presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time.

The webcast can be accessed here and on the investor relations section of Reliance Global Group's website at https://relianceglobalgroup.com/investor-relations/. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) is an insurtech company combining advanced technologies, with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group's growth strategy includes both an organic expansion, including through 5minuteinsure.com, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020
Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com

Disclaimer

Reliance Global Group Inc. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 20:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RELIANCE GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
04:12pRELIANCE GLOBAL : H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
PU
04:05pRELIANCE GLOBAL : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investmen..
AQ
08/17RELIANCE GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/17Reliance Global Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter E..
CI
08/17Reliance Global Group Reports Revenue Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
08/08Certain Common Stock of Reliance Global Group, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up ..
CI
06/23RELIANCE GLOBAL GROUP, INC.(NASDAQCM : RELI) dropped from NASDAQ Telecom Index
CI
06/08Reliance Global Group Schedules Commercial Launch of 5Minuteinsure.Com for Th..
CI
05/27RELIANCE GLOBAL : Resumes Trading on Hong Kong Bourse; Shares Soar 71%
MT
05/14RELIANCE GLOBAL : Reports 15% Increase in Revenue for the First Quarter of 2021 ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7,28 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,70 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,3 M 31,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,30x
EV / Sales 2020 5,59x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart RELIANCE GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Reliance Global Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ezra S. Beyman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Blumenfrucht Chief Financial Officer & Director
Scott Korman Independent Director
Sheldon Brickman Independent Director
Ben Fruchtzweig Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE GLOBAL GROUP, INC.3,740.00%31
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.40.87%31 500
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL39.12%30 881
INVITATION HOMES INC.38.38%23 694
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.34.29%23 651
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.54.28%22 260