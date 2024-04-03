|Item 5.07.
|Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On April 3, 2024, Reliance Global Group, Inc. (the "Company") held a virtual special meeting of stockholders, originally scheduled for March 13, 2024 and adjourned to April 3, 2024, to vote on the following matters:
1. Articles Amendment to Increase in Authorized Shares
Stockholders voted to approve the potential issuance of shares of the Company's common stock in excess of 19.99% of our outstanding common stock pursuant to Nasdaq listing rules, in accordance with the voting results listed below:
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Broker Non-Votes
|2,209,431
|164,648
|43,472
|-
2. 2024 Equity Incentive Plan
Stockholders voted to approve the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, in accordance with the voting results listed below:
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Broker Non-Votes
|2,139,182
|229,239
|49,130
|-
