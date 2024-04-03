Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On April 3, 2024, Reliance Global Group, Inc. (the "Company") held a virtual special meeting of stockholders, originally scheduled for March 13, 2024 and adjourned to April 3, 2024, to vote on the following matters:

1. Articles Amendment to Increase in Authorized Shares

Stockholders voted to approve the potential issuance of shares of the Company's common stock in excess of 19.99% of our outstanding common stock pursuant to Nasdaq listing rules, in accordance with the voting results listed below:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 2,209,431 164,648 43,472 -

2. 2024 Equity Incentive Plan

Stockholders voted to approve the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, in accordance with the voting results listed below: