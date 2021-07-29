Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Global Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    723   BMG8598B1413

RELIANCE GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(723)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reliance Global : ANNUAL REPORT 2020/2021

07/29/2021 | 04:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Sustainable Forest Holdings Limited published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 08:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RELIANCE GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:47aRELIANCE GLOBAL : Annual report 2020/2021
PU
06/30Reliance Global Holdings Limited Reports Consolidated Audited Earnings Result..
CI
05/27RELIANCE GLOBAL : Resumes Trading on Hong Kong Bourse; Shares Soar 71%
MT
04/08RELIANCE GLOBAL : Quarterly update announcement
PU
2020RELIANCE GLOBAL : Fiscal H1 Profit Surges 64%
MT
2020Reliance Global Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Consolidated Financial R..
CI
2020RELIANCE GLOBAL : Proxy form for use at the annual general meeting
PU
2020RELIANCE GLOBAL : General mandates to issue and repurchase shares, re-election o..
PU
2020Reliance Global Holdings Limited Announces Audited Consolidated Earnings Resu..
CI
2020RELIANCE GLOBAL : Inside information - second listing stage and request for revi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 843 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2021 33,1 M 4,25 M 4,25 M
Net Debt 2021 5,30 M 0,68 M 0,68 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 228 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart RELIANCE GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Reliance Global Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Wai Lai Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jing Yu Wang Chairman
Kwong Chun Yam Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Keung Chai Independent Non-Executive Director
Bun Chiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED4.17%29
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.7.51%8 303
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION46.06%5 607
SHENZHEN CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.90.51%5 347
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.31.47%4 516
DURATEX S.A.11.81%2 847