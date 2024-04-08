BENGALURU, April 8 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip indexes hit all-time highs on Monday, helped by a rebound in heavyweight Reliance Industries and upbeat financial updates from several companies ahead of the earnings season.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.49% at 22,623.90 as of 10:37 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.52% to 74,634.42.

The 50-member Nifty has hit a record high 19 times this year, eight times more than the 30-member Sensex.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance, which has the second-highest weight on the Nifty, jumped 1.7%, almost as much as the 1.8% it slid in the previous three sessions.

The stock led the energy and oil and gas sub-indexes higher by 1% and 1.5%, respectively.

Adani Green Energy rose 3%, the most among energy stocks, after starting production of products used to make solar cells.

A slew of positive earnings updates from last week also aided sentiment on Monday, ahead of the country's fourth-quarter earnings season due to start later this week.

Nykaa's parent FSN E-Commerce jumped 3.5% after the company said its revenue jumped 25% revenue in the March quarter, while Force Motors climbed 6% after posting 34% sales growth for the same period.

Strong business updates have contributed to the optimism in markets, but this optimism is contingent upon the upcoming earnings season, said Sonam Srivastava, founder and fund manager at Wright Research Portfolio Management Services.

The metals subindex gained 0.5%, helped by a more-than-2% rise in Tata Steel after the company posted record crude steel output for the previous fiscal year. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)