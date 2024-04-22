BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom business of Reliance Industries, reported a 13.2% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, helped by a sustained growth in subscriber additions.

Jio, India's largest telecom carrier by subscriber count, said its net profit climbed to 53.37 billion rupees ($640.2 million) in the January-March quarter from 47.16 billion rupees a year ago.

The company's revenue from operations increased about 11% to 259.59 billion rupees in the period, while its total expenses grew at a slightly slower pace of 10.2%.

Three analysts expected revenue in the range of 258 billion rupees to 261.29 billion rupees.

Jio will disclose its average revenue per user (ARPU), a key performance metric for telecom firms, and subscriber additions along with parent Reliance's results later in the day.

Five analysts estimate Jio, the first Indian telecom operator to report results for the quarter, added 7 million-14 million subscribers in the January-March period.

It had 470.9 million subscribers at the end of last year.

Its ARPU is expected to be in the range of 181-184 rupees, according to five analysts. Its ARPU was 178.8 rupees in the year-ago quarter and in the preceding quarter, it was 181.7 rupees -- higher than Vodafone Idea but lower than Bharti Airtel.

The three companies have not raised tariffs since 2021 and analysts expect the next increase will be in mid-2024, after the country's general elections.

Last year, Jio launched a 4G budget-friendly phone called Jio Bharat and wireless broadband Jio AirFiber to boost user growth.

($1 = 83.3624 Indian rupees)

