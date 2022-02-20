Log in
RELIANCE INDUSTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure : Loss of share certificate

02/20/2022 | 07:01am EST
February 20, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code - 523445

Trading Symbol - RIIL

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Information regarding issuance of 'Letter of Confirmation' in lieu of share certificate lost

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in terms of SEBI Circular No. SEBI / HO / MIRSD / MIRSD_RTAMB / P / CIR / 2022 / 8 dated January 25, 2022, we provide herein the details of 'Letter of Confirmation' issued on February 19, 2022 by the Company to its shareholder, in lieu of share certificate reported as lost/misplaced by her, as per the details given below.

Folio

Name

Shares

Old Share

Letter of

Distinctive

No.

Certificate

Confirmation

No.(s)

No.

No.

From

To

000661554

Mukta Agrawal

100

60724

C 2

6072301

6072400

Please take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited

Shailesh Dholakia

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Registered Office: NKM International House, 5th Floor, 178 Backbay Reclamation, Behind LIC Yogakshema Building,

Babubhai Chinai Road, Mumbai - 400 020. India. Phone No: +91-22-4477 9053. Fax: +91-22-4477 9052.

E-mail: Investor_Relations@riil.inWebsite: www.riil.inCIN: L60300MH1988PLC049019

Disclaimer

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 12:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
