Reliance Industrial Infrastructure : Loss of share certificate

|
February 20, 2022
|
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
|
Exchange Plaza
|
Dalal Street
|
Plot No. C/1, G Block
|
Mumbai 400 001
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex
|
|
Bandra (East)
|
|
Mumbai 400 051
|
Scrip Code - 523445
|
Trading Symbol - RIIL
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Information regarding issuance of 'Letter of Confirmation' in lieu of share certificate lost
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in terms of SEBI Circular No. SEBI / HO / MIRSD / MIRSD_RTAMB / P / CIR / 2022 / 8 dated January 25, 2022, we provide herein the details of 'Letter of Confirmation' issued on February 19, 2022 by the Company to its shareholder, in lieu of share certificate reported as lost/misplaced by her, as per the details given below.
|
Folio
|
Name
|
Shares
|
Old Share
|
Letter of
|
Distinctive
|
No.
|
|
|
Certificate
|
Confirmation
|
No.(s)
|
|
|
|
No.
|
No.
|
From
|
To
|
000661554
|
Mukta Agrawal
|
100
|
60724
|
C 2
|
6072301
|
6072400
Please take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited
Shailesh Dholakia
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Registered Office: NKM International House, 5th Floor, 178 Backbay Reclamation, Behind LIC Yogakshema Building,
Babubhai Chinai Road, Mumbai - 400 020. India. Phone No: +91-22-4477 9053. Fax: +91-22-4477 9052.
E-mail: Investor_Relations@riil.inWebsite: www.riil.inCIN: L60300MH1988PLC049019
Disclaimer
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 12:00:03 UTC.