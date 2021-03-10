Reliance Industries : Re-payment of amount due to the holders of Commercial Paper (ISIN- INE002A14EQ9) on maturity

0

Reliance

Industr ies Limited

March 10, 2021

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street

Mumbai 400 001

Sub: Re-payment of amount due to the holders of Commercial Paper (ISIN -INE002A14EQ9, Scrip Code -718559) on maturity

Ref: Para 2.4 of Annexure II of Framework for listing of Commercial Paper dated October 22, 2019 issued by SEBI

Dear Sir/ Madam,

We confirm that the maturity proceeds of Commercial Papers (CP) bearing ISIN-INE002A14EQ9 has been duly paid to all the holders of the said CP on the maturity date i.e. March 10, 2021 .

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited i~ i kh

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Regd. Office:3rdFloor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 02 1, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +9 1-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril. com

CIN- L1 7 11 0MH1 973PLC0 19786