RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
Reliance Industries : Re-payment of amount due to the holders of Commercial Paper (ISIN- INE002A14EQ9) on maturity

03/10/2021 | 12:06pm EST
Reliance

Industr ies Limited

March 10, 2021

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street

Mumbai 400 001

Sub: Re-payment of amount due to the holders of Commercial Paper (ISIN -INE002A14EQ9, Scrip Code -718559) on maturity

Ref: Para 2.4 of Annexure II of Framework for listing of Commercial Paper dated October 22, 2019 issued by SEBI

Dear Sir/ Madam,

We confirm that the maturity proceeds of Commercial Papers (CP) bearing ISIN-INE002A14EQ9 has been duly paid to all the holders of the said CP on the maturity date i.e. March 10, 2021 .

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited i~ i kh

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Regd. Office:3rdFloor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 02 1, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +9 1-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril. com

CIN- L1 7 11 0MH1 973PLC0 19786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 17:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
