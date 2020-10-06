Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to Invest $751 Million In Reliance Retail Venture

By P.R. Venkat



State-owned Abu Dhabi Investment Authority agreed to invest 55.13 billion rupees ($750.61 million) in the retail venture of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.

ADIA's investment will buy a 1.2% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., the Indian company said late Tuesday.

Reliance Retail's pre-money value is now INR4.29 trillion with this latest investment.

Reliance Retail has so far raised INR377.1 billion from global investors that include U.S. private equity firms Silver Lake, KKR & Co., General Atlantic and TPG. Sovereign wealth funds like GIC Pte. Ltd. and Mubadala Investment Co. have also invested in the retail business.

Reliance Retail operates India's largest and fastest-growing retail business, with close to 640 million footfalls across its more than 12,000 stores.

