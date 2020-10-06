Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Reliance Industries Ltd    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to Invest $751 Million In Reliance Retail Venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

State-owned Abu Dhabi Investment Authority agreed to invest 55.13 billion rupees ($750.61 million) in the retail venture of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.

ADIA's investment will buy a 1.2% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., the Indian company said late Tuesday.

Reliance Retail's pre-money value is now INR4.29 trillion with this latest investment.

Reliance Retail has so far raised INR377.1 billion from global investors that include U.S. private equity firms Silver Lake, KKR & Co., General Atlantic and TPG. Sovereign wealth funds like GIC Pte. Ltd. and Mubadala Investment Co. have also invested in the retail business.

Reliance Retail operates India's largest and fastest-growing retail business, with close to 640 million footfalls across its more than 12,000 stores.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. -3.08% 34.95 Delayed Quote.19.81%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.08% 2210.35 Delayed Quote.47.50%
SILVER 0.20% 23.344 Delayed Quote.34.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
05:33pAbu Dhabi Investment Authority to Invest $751 Million In Reliance Retail Vent..
DJ
09:49aMEDICURE : announces an agreement with Reliance Life Sciences for the marketing ..
AQ
09:21aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest over $750 million..
RE
01:10aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Payment of interest and redemption proceeds to the holders..
PU
10/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/04Singapore's GIC, TPG to Invest $1 Billion in Reliance Retail
DJ
10/03RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : TPG to Invest ₹ 1,837.5 Crore in Reliance Retail Ven..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 289 B 72 056 M 72 056 M
Net income 2021 420 B 5 723 M 5 723 M
Net Debt 2021 924 B 12 587 M 12 587 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,2x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 14 034 B 191 B 191 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,83x
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 2 187,68 INR
Last Close Price 2 210,35 INR
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD47.50%192 136
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-52.15%142 661
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-32.41%65 262
BP PLC-53.82%57 248
NESTE OYJ50.77%42 324
PTT-25.00%29 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group