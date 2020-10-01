Log in
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment to Invest $853 Million in Reliance Retail

10/01/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Co. has agreed to pump in 62.48 billion rupees ($853.28 million) in the retail venture of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd., joining the list of foreign firm eager to seek a slice of that business.

The investment will translate into a 1.40% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., valuing the company at INR4.29 trillion pre-money, Reliance Industries said late Thursday.

Foreign companies have been investing heavily in various Reliance Industries businesses such as its retail and telecommunications operations.

Earlier this week, U.S. private-equity firm General Atlantic LLC committed to invest $498.2 million in the retail venture. KKR & CO. and Silver Lake have also expressed their intentions to invest millions of dollars in Reliance Retail.

Mubadala's investment is its second in a Reliance Industries subsidiary following a $1.2 billion investment in telecom unit Jio Platforms Ltd.

Earlier this year, companies such as Facebook Inc., Vista Equity Partners, KKR & Co. and Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, poured billions of dollars into the telecommunications unit.

"We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Reliance Industries through this investment in Reliance Retail Ventures," Mubadala Chief Executive Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.

Reliance Retail operates India's largest and fastest-growing retail business, with close to 640 million footfalls across its more than 12,000 stores nationwide.

Morgan Stanley acted as Reliance Retail's financial adviser.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2021 5 289 B 72 262 M 72 262 M
Net income 2021 420 B 5 740 M 5 740 M
Net Debt 2021 924 B 12 623 M 12 623 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,4x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 14 129 B 193 B 193 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD48.98%192 936
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-50.80%145 155
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-33.69%65 258
BP PLC-52.25%58 624
NESTE OYJ44.97%40 547
PTT-25.00%28 945
