Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Reliance Industries Ltd    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: In fight with Amazon, India's Future Retail sees liquidation if Reliance deal fails

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 01:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A shipment moves on a conveyor belt at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre (BLR7) on the outskirts of Bengaluru

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Future Retail Ltd (FRL) will go into liquidation if its deal to sell assets to Reliance Industries fails, the group told a Singapore arbitrator while arguing against Amazon.com Inc's bid to scupper the deal, a legal order seen by Reuters showed.

Amazon on Sunday won an injunction from a Singapore arbitrator to halt FRL's deal to sell assets to Reliance. Amazon alleged FRL had breached certain contract provisions it entered into last year in a separate deal with the U.S. firm.

The dispute centres around FRL's decision in August to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and some other businesses to Reliance for $3.38 billion, including debt.

Amazon argues that a 2019 deal it had with a Future unit had clauses saying the Indian group couldn't sell its retail assets to anyone on a "restricted persons" list including any firms from Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani's group. The deal specified any disputes would be arbitrated under Singapore International Arbitration Centre rules.

Shares in Reliance and FRL fell on Monday. Both companies reacted to the arbitrator's decision by saying they want to complete the deal "without any delay", setting the stage for a showdown between Reliance and Amazon - each led by one of the world's richest men.

A 130-page order by the arbitrator reveals how Jeff Bezos-led Amazon argued that Future breached agreements which barred it from selling retail assets to entities including Reliance, whose boss Ambani is Asia's richest man. It also shows the level of concern at Future if the deal breaks.

Future's retail unit - which has more than 1,500 outlets - will need to pack up if the transaction with Reliance doesn't go through, hitting the livelihoods of thousands of employees and workers at its vendor firms, the Indian group argued before the arbitrator, according to the order which is not public.

LEGAL OBLIGATIONS

"If the disputed transaction falls through, FRL will go into liquidation. That will mean that the livelihoods of more than 29,000 employees of FRL will be lost," the Indian group's representatives told the arbitrator V.K. Rajah, a former attorney general of Singapore.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit many Indian businesses, especially in the retail sector, and the FRL-Reliance deal was aimed at protecting the interests of all stakeholders through a large infusion of funds and the acquisition of liabilities, Future argued at the tribunal.

But Rajah ruled that "economic hardship alone is not a legal ground for disregarding legal obligations".

Amazon, FRL and Reliance didn't respond to a request for comment.

Amazon welcomed the arbitrator's decision in a previous statement. FRL has said it would take appropriate steps to ensure its deal proceeds unhindered, while Reliance said it will complete the transaction.

Amazon, which counts India as a key growth market where it has invested $6.5 billion, has already been bogged down by antitrust probes and strict foreign investment rules.

The latest tussle puts Amazon at odds not just with FRL but also Ambani and his Reliance group which is fast expanding its e-commerce business, and threatening the dominance of Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart in that space.

Two sources familiar with the matter said the injunction was not automatically enforceable in India and that the order would have to be ratified by an Indian court.

Any subsequent legal order in India to halt the deal would allow Amazon to negotiate with Reliance, Future and banks on the other side, said Murali Neelakantan, a corporate lawyer at Indian law firm Amicus which is not involved in the case.

"If Amazon doesn't get an injunction against the deal proceeding in India, they will probably just get damages even if they win the final arbitration," Neelakantan said.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by David Holmes)

By Aditya Kalra


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
01:01pEXCLUSIVE : In fight with Amazon, India's Future Retail sees liquidation if Reli..
RE
05:43aIndia's Future Retail says examining order against Reliance deal
RE
01:36aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on October 30..
PU
10/25India's Future Retail says examining order against Reliance deal
RE
10/25RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Media Statement by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited
PU
10/23RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Re-payment of amount due to the holders of Commercial Pape..
PU
10/23India's refinery processing limps to six-month peak
RE
10/23RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Notice of Board Meeting scheduled on October 30, 2020
PU
10/23Flipkart to buy 8% stake in Aditya Birla's fashion unit for $204 million
RE
10/23Indian shares rise as financials gain, blue-chip earnings in focus
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 353 B 72 373 M 72 373 M
Net income 2021 414 B 5 594 M 5 594 M
Net Debt 2021 957 B 12 936 M 12 936 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,7x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 12 883 B 175 B 174 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 2 188,14 INR
Last Close Price 2 029,10 INR
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD40.89%181 737
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-51.05%144 436
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-31.77%66 267
BP PLC-56.42%54 337
NESTE OYJ57.96%44 536
PTT-26.70%29 421
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group