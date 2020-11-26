Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Reliance Industries Ltd    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Venezuela resumes direct oil shipments to China despite U.S. sanctions

11/26/2020 | 04:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker is seen at Jose refinery cargo terminal in Venezuela in this undated file photo

(Reuters) - Venezuela has resumed direct shipments of oil to China after U.S. sanctions sent the trade underground for more than a year, according to Refinitiv Eikon vessel-tracking data and internal documents from state company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

Chinese state companies China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and PetroChina - long among PDVSA's top customers - stopped loading crude and fuel at Venezuelan ports in August 2019 after Washington extended its sanctions
on PDVSA to include any companies trading with the Venezuelan state firm.https://reut.rs/36ZyATv

imposition of the sanctions was part of a push by the Trump administration to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, but they failed to completely halt the South American nation's oil exports or to loosen Maduro's grip on power.

PDVSA's customers instead boosted shipments to Malaysia, where transfers of cargoes between vessels at sea have allowed most of Venezuela's crude to continue flowing to China after changing hands and using trade intermediaries.

PDVSA, CNPC, PetroChina and Venezuela's oil ministry did not reply to requests for comment.

A U.S. Treasury Department spokesperson said on Wednesday that "those engaged in activity in the Venezuelan oil sector risk exposure to sanctions."

The first tanker to resume transport of Venezuelan crude directly to China was the Kyoto, identified by shipping monitoring service TankerTrackers.com while loading 1.8 million barrels of heavy crude at Venezuela's Jose port in late August.

At least one other tanker, the Warrior King, is discharging Venezuelan crude at China's Bayuquan port, while two PetroChina-owned vessels loaded oil in Venezuela this month, according to PDVSA's loading schedules and shipping documents, and Refinitiv Eikon data.

The Kyoto, chartered by a company called Wanneng Munay according to an internal PDVSA document, discharged at China's Dalian oil terminal in early November after covering a large portion of its route to Asia in a so-called "dark voyage," with its location transponder offline, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Wanneng Munay is among a group of more than a dozen Russian-registered companies with no known prior oil trading experience that have emerged as PDVSA customers in recent months.

The emergence of these firms has allowed PDVSA to continue shipping oil to Asian destinations in recent months despite withdrawals by established customers like India's Reliance Industries and Thailand's Tipco after the U.S. Treasury ended their exemptions to sanctions.

Wanneng Munay could not be reached for comment. The company that registered its webpage, Moscow-based OGX Trading, told Reuters last month the firm had not been able to start trade activities as planned due to the coronavirus.

Monte Nero Management SA, operator of the Kyoto, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BIDEN GOVERNMENT

The direct shipments come ahead of January's transition of power in the United States from Republican President Donald Trump to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, whose advisers have said he would retain sanctions but shift the focus of U.S. strategy.

The resumption of direct imports by China comes after Washington earlier this year took action against units of Russia's Rosneft and later went after shipping firms that continued to do business with PDVSA following trade sanctions first imposed in early 2019.

Since its units were hit by sanctions, Rosneft has halted business with PDVSA, the company has said, but the sanctions on its subsidiaries have not been lifted.

The U.S. State Department had no comment about the resumption of direct oil trade between Venezuela and China.

On Thursday, the Togo-flagged tanker Warrior King, which was owned by Venezuela until September, was docked at China's Bayuquan oil terminal after transporting some 600,000 barrels of Merey 16 heavy crude loaded in September, according to one of the PDVSA documents and Refinitiv Eikon data.

PDVSA did not list a customer for the cargo and Panama-based Umbridges Trade SA, owner of the tanker, could not be reached for comment.

PDVSA documents and vessel tracking data also confirmed that two China-flagged very large crude carriers (VLCC) with the capacity to transport some 2 million barrels of crude each loaded Venezuelan heavy crude at the Jose terminal in recent days.

One of the vessels, the Xingye, departed from Venezuela on Thursday signaling Singapore as its destination, Eikon data showed. The other, the Thousand Sunny, has not yet set sail. Both tankers were owned by a PDVSA-PetroChina joint venture until earlier this year when PetroChina assumed full ownership,

The buyer behind the two cargoes is a firm called Cirrostrati Technology Co LTD, according to the PDVSA documents. Reuters could not reach the company for comment or determine where it was based.

China has joined Venezuela's other close allies - Russia and Cuba - in publicly criticizing sanctions on OPEC-member Venezuela.

Maduro's Socialist government held a meeting with a delegation of Chinese officials and businessmen this month to tout a new law to promote investment despite what Caracas has called a "blockade" by Washington. The law allows the government to sign new oil deals confidentially.

Maduro said during the meeting he would send a letter to China's President Xi Jinping encouraging more robust commercial relations between the two countries.

"We have to move forward with investments, with wealth creation, with new partnerships. The anti-blockade law allows all that. Let's do it in this new phase," Maduro said.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York, Marianna Parraga in Mexico City and Muyu Xu in Beijing; Additional reporting by Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Tom Brown)

By Luc Cohen and Marianna Parraga


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 0.08% 61.8 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.33% 47.7 Delayed Quote.-27.39%
OIL TERMINAL S.A. 0.00% 0.19 End-of-day quote.-27.48%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 1.15% 2.65 End-of-day quote.-32.23%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.25% 1952.6 Delayed Quote.29.87%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY -1.49% 466.55 End-of-day quote.3.75%
TIPCO ASPHALT 2.20% 18.6 End-of-day quote.-12.26%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.11% 75.563 Delayed Quote.21.76%
WTI -1.67% 44.975 Delayed Quote.-26.98%
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
04:49pEXCLUSIVE : Venezuela resumes direct oil shipments to China despite U.S. sanctio..
RE
11/25RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Further update on investment into Jio Platforms Limited by..
PU
11/25Indian refiners' October oil processing highest since March
RE
11/25Abu Dhabi's Mubadala seeks Israeli partners on technology investment
RE
11/25India's NSE warned Future Retail of action over disclosures on Amazon dispute..
RE
11/24RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : seeks LNG cargo for December delivery - sources
RE
11/23Nifty, Sensex rise on vaccine optimism; Reliance gains
RE
11/21Modi says India set to double oil refining capacity in five years, earlier th..
RE
11/20RBI committee recommends reshaping domestic banking industry
RE
11/20CCI clears Reliance-Future's $3.4 billion deal despite Amazon's objections
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 246 B 71 082 M 71 082 M
Net income 2021 442 B 5 990 M 5 990 M
Net Debt 2021 940 B 12 734 M 12 734 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,4x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 12 398 B 168 B 168 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 2 196,44 INR
Last Close Price 1 952,60 INR
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD29.87%167 613
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-41.52%172 554
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-18.34%73 486
BP PLC-43.27%72 105
NESTE OYJ86.65%52 945
PTT-4.55%39 104
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ