First Guyanese crude cargo to India on its way to Mundra port -data

March 23 (Reuters) - The first cargo from new oil producer
Guyana to the world's third-largest crude importer, India,
departed this month from a production facility off the South
American nation's coast in a vessel chartered by trading firm
Trafigura, data from Refinitiv Eikon showed on Tuesday.
India has asked refiners to speed up the diversification of
imports to cut their dependence on Middle Eastern crudes after
OPEC+ this month decided to extend production cuts through
April, two sources said.
As OPEC's share in India's oil imports fell to historic lows
between April 2020 and January 2021, the refining powerhouse
began making preparations to import Guyanese crude while
renewing a key supply contract between top refiner Indian Oil
Corp and Russia.
The 1 million-barrel cargo of Guyana's Liza light sweet
crude set sail on March 2 on Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Sea
Garnet bound for India's Mundra port, where it is set to arrive
around April 8. The cargo's charterer is Trafigura, according to
the Eikon data.
Guyana's Natural Resources minister, Vickram Bharrat, told
Reuters this month that the crude onboard the Sea Garnet had
been originally allocated to New York-based Hess Corp,
one of the companies producing crude in Guyana along with Exxon
Mobil Corp, and delivered to Trafigura. Bharrat said he
did not know the identity of the cargo's ultimate buyer.
Trafigura declined to comment on commercial matters. Hess
did not immediately reply a request for comment.
Since Guyana began exporting crude in early 2020, its oil
has mainly flowed to the United States, China, Panama and the
Caribbean, according to tanker tracking data.
India was a prominent importer of Venezuelan oil, but tight
U.S. sanctions on the South American country have since 2019
limited the volume India can buy, if it is even allowed.
India did not receive any Venezuelan crude imports in
February for a third consecutive month due to Washington's
suspension of oil-for-fuel swaps between state-run PDVSA and
Reliance Industries since October. That compares with
371,300 barrels per day (bpd) of Venezuelan oil that arrived in
Indian ports in February 2020.
Besides Russia, North American producers Canada, the United
States and Mexico have gained market share by selling heavy
crude grades to India.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Mexico City and Neil Marks in
Georgetown
Editing by Daniel Flynn and Marguerita Choy)