BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - India's benchmark equity indexes rose to record highs at open on Friday, led by oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries after its telecom arm announced tariff hikes.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.3% to 24,118.4 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.32% to 79,494 points, as of 9:21 a.m. IST.

So far this week, the Nifty 50 and Sensex have risen 2.6% and 2.9%, respectively, logging record closing highs in the last three sessions.

The indexes are headed for their biggest monthly gains since December as investors cheer strong economic outlook and policy continuity amid foreign inflows.

The second heaviest Nifty 50 stock, Reliance Industries , rose 1.9% to hit a record high, after its telecom unit Reliance Jio Infocomm hiked prices for 19 plans.

Reliance is up 6% this week, leading the rise in benchmark indexes, and on course for its best week in about five months.

Ten of the 13 major sectors logged gains.

The broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps rose 0.71% and 0.4%, respectively. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Mrigank Dhaniwala)