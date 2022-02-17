Log in
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
India Reliance delays 21-day crude unit shutdown to Sept- sources

02/17/2022 | 12:40am EST
FILE PHOTO: Labourers rest in front of an advertisement of Reliance Industries Limited at a construction site in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in western India, has deferred a maintenance shutdown of a crude unit at its export-focussed plant to September from March, sources familiar with the matter said.

The refiner had earlier planned to shut a crude unit at its 704,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery for about three weeks in March, sources said. The refinery has two equal size crude units.

The maintenance turnaround now has been delayed to September, sources said.

Trade sources said that shutdown has been deferred to take advantage of robust cracks for the refined fuels.

Asia's complex refining margins are averaging at $7.37 so far in February, the highest since March 2018, according to Refinitiv data.

Reliance's Jamnagar complex comprises two complex refineries with combined capacity to process about 1.4 million bpd.

Reliance did not respond to an email seeking comment.

(Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Nidhi Verma and Florence Tan


© Reuters 2022
