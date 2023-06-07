Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
06:28:49 2023-06-07
2498.15 INR   +0.76%
India cabinet approves $11 billion revival plan for state-owned BSNL

06/07/2023 | 06:35am EDT
A woman speaks on her mobile phone in front of the logo of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) painted on a wall outside its office in Kolkata

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's cabinet on Wednesday approved an 890.47 billion rupee ($10.79 billion) revival package for loss-making Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) to help the state-owned telecom operator deploy 4G and 5G services in a market dominated by private players.

"With this revival package, BSNL will emerge as a stable telecom service provider focused on providing connectivity to remotest parts of India," the cabinet said in a statement.

The development comes days after BSNL partnered with top software company Tata Consultancy Services to help deploy 4G network across the country at a time when larger rivals were rolling out next-generation 5G network.

Debt-laden BSNL, grappling with poor infrastructure, has been posting losses for the past 12 years. The losses narrowed to 69.82 billion rupees in the year ended March 2022 from 74.41 billion rupees a year ago.

The company has also been struggling to win customers in the face of intense price competition from Reliance Industries-owned Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

The telecom market in India was upended by Jio's launch in 2016, when it offered free calls and cut-price data plans, eroding the profit and revenue of rivals and leading to consolidation.

Shares of state-owned telecom firm Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd surged 14.3% after the news on a revival package for BSNL.

($1 = 82.5057 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sakshi Dayal in New Delhi and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna N. Das and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED -0.61% 829.2 End-of-day quote.2.79%
MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED 2.20% 19.94 End-of-day quote.-23.89%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.76% 2498.15 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. 1.32% 3274.9 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 2.58% 78.93 Delayed Quote.-8.69%
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED 8.51% 7.65 Delayed Quote.-10.76%
