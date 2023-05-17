India's Future Retail receives 6 bankruptcy resolution bids

The company did not disclose the name of the bidders.

Future Retail, once India's second-largest retailer, was dragged into bankruptcy proceedings by banks after it defaulted on loans and its lenders rejected a $3.4 billion buyout by Reliance Retail amid a legal challenge by Amazon.com Inc.

Earlier in the day, ET reported that Reliance Retail - the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries - and Gautam Adani-led Adani Group had opted out of the final bid.

A total of 49 bidders were eyeing to acquire the debt-laden giant in April this year.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)