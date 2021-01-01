India's Reliance Industries and chairman fined over share trades

MUMBAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - India's markets watchdog fined
Reliance Industries 250 million rupees ($3.42 million)
and its chairman Mukesh Ambani 150 million rupees on Friday for
what it said were fraudulent trades while selling a stake in a
subsidiary in 2007.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) alleged
that the oil-to-telecoms conglomerate took derivative short
positions in shares of separately listed Reliance Petroleum in
2007 through third parties before it sold a 5% stake in the
business.
Reliance did not immediately respond to requests for company
comment and comment from Chairman Ambani.
The latest ruling follows a 2017 order https://www.reuters.com/article/us-reliance-sebi-idUSKBN16V2I0
for Reliance Industries to surrender about 4.5 billion rupees
plus 12% annual interest for what the regulator said were
unlawful gains from that deal. It also barred Reliance and some
third parties from trading in derivatives for one year.
At the time, Reliance Industries said the trades examined by
SEBI were "genuine and bona fide transactions" and that SEBI had
"misconstrued the true nature of the transactions and imposed
unjustifiable sanctions".
The group is awaiting a Supreme Court appeal hearing against
the 2017 ruling.
"By this penalty, SEBI is showing its teeth," Shriram
Subramanian, a corporate governance expert and founder of proxy
advisory firm InGovern, said of Friday's ruling.
"The said scheme of manipulation was deceptive and against
the interest of the securities markets," SEBI said in Friday's
95-page order https://www.sebi.gov.in/enforcement/orders/jan-2021/adjudication-order-in-respect-4-entities-in-the-matter-of-reliance-petroleum-limited_48637.html,
adding that Ambani was responsible for the company's
activities.
($1 = 73.1200 Indian rupees)
