  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Reliance Industries Ltd
  News
  Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
India's Reliance Jio planning up to $671 million bond sale - Bloomberg News

01/04/2022 | 07:30am GMT
A general view of Reliance Jio headquarters is seen on the outskirts of Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's top telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd is planning its largest ever rupee bond sale, seeking commitments for as much as 50 billion rupees ($670.65 million) of notes, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Jio did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

($1 = 74.5550 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 908 B 92 626 M 68 767 M
Net income 2022 574 B 7 694 M 5 712 M
Net Debt 2022 212 B 2 838 M 2 107 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,4x
Yield 2022 0,34%
Capitalization 15 278 B 205 B 152 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 2 403,85 INR
Average target price 2 674,10 INR
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Savithri Parekh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.51%205 197
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION3.84%259 052
CHEVRON CORPORATION1.63%226 214
BP PLC0.00%87 684
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.65%75 506
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.61%39 391