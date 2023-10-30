Reliance's consolidated profit rose 27.4% to 173.94 billion rupees ($2.09 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30 from a year earlier.
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of India's most valuable company Reliance Industries rose as much as 1.9% on Monday after it reported a climb in second-quarter profit late on Friday.
Reliance's consolidated profit rose 27.4% to 173.94 billion rupees ($2.09 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30 from a year earlier.
