October 30, 2023 at 12:03 am EDT

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of India's most valuable company Reliance Industries rose as much as 1.9% on Monday after it reported a climb in second-quarter profit late on Friday.

Reliance's consolidated profit rose 27.4% to 173.94 billion rupees ($2.09 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30 from a year earlier.

($1 = 83.2475 Indian rupees)

