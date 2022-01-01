Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Reliance plans to raise up to $5 billion in U.S. debt

01/01/2022 | 11:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Labourers rest in front of an advertisement of Reliance Industries Limited at a construction site in Mumbai

(Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd said it plans to raise up to $5 billion in dollar-denominated debt and use proceeds primarily to refinance its existing borrowings.

The Mukesh Ambani-owned oil-to-telecoms conglomerate said that the proposal for fixed rate notes, which could be issued in one or more tranches, was approved by the board in a meeting on Saturday.

While the company did not give further details on the use of proceeds, the Economic Times newspaper said it will be used refinance earlier debt raised from international investors, with a bundle of loans coming up for maturities in the next three to four months.

The newspaper said the offering would be the largest offshore raising by an Indian borrower in one go, adding that the move will be debt-neutral to the company.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.50% 77.89 Delayed Quote.52.96%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.38% 2368.15 Delayed Quote.19.28%
WTI -1.27% 75.351 Delayed Quote.58.40%
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
11:34aIndia's Reliance plans to raise up to $5 billion in U.S. debt
RE
2021RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disc..
PU
2021RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disc..
PU
2021RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Media Release
PU
2021RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Intimation of proposed issuance of Senior Unsecured US$ Denominated ..
PU
2021Indian Indices Rebounds on Friday; Hindalco Industries Surges 6%
MT
2021Mercia Asset Management to Sell Faradion to Reliance Industries Unit in $135 Million De..
MT
2021India's Reliance to buy UK's Faradion for 100 million pounds
RE
2021RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : New Energy Solar to Acquire Faradion Limited
PU
2021Reliance Industries Unit to Acquire UK-Based Battery Technology Company for $135 Millio..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 908 B 92 764 M 92 764 M
Net income 2022 574 B 7 706 M 7 706 M
Net Debt 2022 212 B 2 842 M 2 842 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 0,34%
Capitalization 15 051 B 202 B 202 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 2 368,15 INR
Average target price 2 674,10 INR
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Savithri Parekh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD19.28%202 009
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION48.45%259 052
CHEVRON CORPORATION38.96%226 214
BP PLC29.71%87 684
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.00%75 506
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION54.71%39 391