India's Reliance says KKR to invest $755.1 mln in retail arm

BENGALURU, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm KKR
& Co Inc will invest 55.50 billion rupees ($755.09
million) in Reliance Industries Ltd's retail arm,
giving the unit a pre-money valuation of 4.21 trillion rupees,
the Indian conglomerate said on Wednesday.
KKR's investment will translate to a 1.28% stake in Retail
Ventures Ltd, according to Reliance. (https://reut.rs/3hWbyAc)
Reliance, controlled by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani has
been looking to expand rapidly online to take on the likes of
Walmart Inc's Flipkart and Amazon.com Inc's
Indian arm.
Powered by Reliance's Jio tech platform, the unit owns
retail businesses as varied as grocery stores and fashion
chains, and operates close to 12,000 stores across India.
Reliance, which has been on a fund-raising spree, had
earlier raised $1.02 billion from U.S. private equity firm
Silver Lake Partners for its retail business.
KKR in May invested $1.5 billion in Reliance's digital
business, its biggest investment in Asia, as part of a funding
round that saw the Indian company raise more than $20 billion
from investors including Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's
Google.
KKR will make the investment from its Asia private equity
funds.
Morgan Stanley acted as Reliance Retail's financial adviser,
while Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP was KKR's financial
adviser.
($1 = 73.5010 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Philip George and Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)