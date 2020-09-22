Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Reliance Industries Ltd    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 09/23 12:07:10 am
2253.65 INR   +1.92%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:05aSensex, Nifty rise as Reliance gains on KKR investment deal
RE
12:05aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Kkr to invest ₹ 5,550 crore in reliance retail ventures
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India's Reliance says KKR to invest $755.1 mln in retail arm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 11:06pm EDT

BENGALURU, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co Inc will invest 55.50 billion rupees ($755.09 million) in Reliance Industries Ltd's retail arm, giving the unit a pre-money valuation of 4.21 trillion rupees, the Indian conglomerate said on Wednesday.

KKR's investment will translate to a 1.28% stake in Retail Ventures Ltd, according to Reliance. (https://reut.rs/3hWbyAc)

Reliance, controlled by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani has been looking to expand rapidly online to take on the likes of Walmart Inc's Flipkart and Amazon.com Inc's Indian arm.

Powered by Reliance's Jio tech platform, the unit owns retail businesses as varied as grocery stores and fashion chains, and operates close to 12,000 stores across India.

Reliance, which has been on a fund-raising spree, had earlier raised $1.02 billion from U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners for its retail business.

KKR in May invested $1.5 billion in Reliance's digital business, its biggest investment in Asia, as part of a funding round that saw the Indian company raise more than $20 billion from investors including Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.

KKR will make the investment from its Asia private equity funds.

Morgan Stanley acted as Reliance Retail's financial adviser, while Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP was KKR's financial adviser. ($1 = 73.5010 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Philip George and Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.08% 1459.82 Delayed Quote.8.99%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 5.69% 3128.99 Delayed Quote.69.33%
FACEBOOK 2.66% 254.75 Delayed Quote.24.12%
KKR & CO. INC. 0.35% 34.65 Delayed Quote.18.79%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.51% 47.63 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1.92% 2253.65 Delayed Quote.50.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:05aSensex, Nifty rise as Reliance gains on KKR investment deal
RE
12:05aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Kkr to invest ₹ 5,550 crore in reliance retail ventu..
PU
09/22KKR to Invest $754.9 Million in Reliance Industries' Retail Unit
DJ
09/22Reliance says KKR to invest $755.1 million in retail arm
RE
09/22India's Reliance says KKR to invest $755.1 mln in retail arm
RE
09/22RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : India's Reliance says KKR to invest $755.1 mln in retail a..
RE
09/21RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Payment of interest to the holders of NCDs – PPD Ser..
PU
09/18Indian shares rise as Dr.Reddy's boosts pharma stocks
RE
09/17RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Payment of interest and redemption proceeds to the holders..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 304 B 72 162 M 72 162 M
Net income 2021 420 B 5 707 M 5 707 M
Net Debt 2021 924 B 12 568 M 12 568 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,3x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 14 039 B 191 B 191 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 2 166,25 INR
Last Close Price 2 211,15 INR
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD50.41%194 591
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-49.08%154 035
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-31.34%66 578
BP PLC-48.69%60 780
NESTE OYJ52.84%42 717
PTT-22.16%31 851
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group