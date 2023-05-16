Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:06:53 2023-05-16 am EDT
2467.15 INR   -0.89%
04:10aIndia's Reliance sells diesel at cheaper rates than state retailers - dealers
RE
05/15Reliance Industries Unit Buys New York Luxury Hotel Owner Columbus Centre
MT
05/13India Reliance's JioCinema unveils pricing for premium content
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

India's Reliance sells diesel at cheaper rates than state retailers - dealers

05/16/2023 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bird flies over the logo of Jio-bp outside a fuel station in Navi Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, is selling diesel at a cheaper rate than state fuel retailers, several petrol pump dealers said on Tuesday, helping boost local sale of its fuel.

The retail fuel joint venture of Reliance and BP is selling diesel at about 1 rupee a litre lower than that of state-run Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum, at least six dealers who operate fuel stations under the Jio-BP brand said.

For at least the past year, Reliance was selling diesel at a higher rate than state-owned companies that have been selling fuel at below market rates. The state retailers have capped their prices since May last year to shield consumers and aid the government's efforts to control inflation.

That pushed Reliance and fellow private refiner Nayara Energy to focus on exports of diesel to benefit from high profit margins on overseas sales.

Diesel accounts for about two-fifth of India's overall refined fuel consumption.

Diesel margins have declined substantially since rising to a record of over $71 a barrel in June after Russia invaded Ukraine, making a case for a cut in local prices.

The refining margin for gasoil with a sulphur content of 10 parts per million fell to around $15 a barrel on Tuesday.

State retailers that together control about 90% of India's retail fuel stations have not yet reduced their retail diesel prices.

Reliance did not immediately reply to an email requesting comment on their diesel prices.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christian Schmollinger)

By Nidhi Verma


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 1.78% 363.3 Delayed Quote.8.02%
BRENT OIL 0.08% 75.6 Delayed Quote.-13.76%
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 1.10% 262.35 Delayed Quote.10.40%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 2.67% 86.5 Delayed Quote.10.07%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.87% 2467.1 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
S&P GSCI GAS OIL INDEX 1.40% 637.5867 Real-time Quote.-26.30%
TOPIX INDEX 0.58% 2127.18 Delayed Quote.11.80%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.47% 79.9105 Delayed Quote.6.47%
WTI 0.04% 71.438 Delayed Quote.-13.01%
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
04:10aIndia's Reliance sells diesel at cheaper rates than state retailers - dealers
RE
05/15Reliance Industries Unit Buys New York Luxury Hotel Owner Columbus Centre
MT
05/13India Reliance's JioCinema unveils pricing for premium content
RE
05/11Metro Completes Sale of Indian Operations to Reliance Industries' Retail Arm
MT
05/11Reliance Reportedly in Fray as MG Motor Looks to Sell India Ops
CI
05/09Indian court upholds tribunal ruling favouring Reliance in gas sale case
RE
05/05De Nora India Bags INR 480 Million Contract from Reliance Industries
MT
05/04RIL Gets Nod from Shareholders, Creditors to Demerge Financial Services Arm
CI
05/04Reliance, Adani, Vedanta Reportedly Among Companies in Race for Bhadreshwar Vidyut
CI
05/01Adani-owned NDTV profit plunges about 98% on weak advertising demand
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 201 B 112 B 112 B
Net income 2023 692 B 8 411 M 8 411 M
Net Debt 2023 2 229 B 27 105 M 27 105 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,3x
Yield 2023 0,36%
Capitalization 15 815 B 192 B 192 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
EV / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 342 982
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 2 489,25 INR
Average target price 2 899,27 INR
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Savithri Parekh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Adil Siraj Zainulbhai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-2.28%192 307
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-4.74%424 796
BP PLC1.43%105 469
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION36.87%103 576
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-4.95%46 938
PHILLIPS 66-9.47%43 234
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer