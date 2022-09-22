Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:39 2022-09-23 am EDT
2464.90 INR   -0.85%
09/22Reliance Industries Renewable Energy Arm to Acquire 20% Stake in US-based Caelux
MT
09/22India's Reliance unit to buy 20% stake in Caelux in renewable energy push
RE
09/22India's Reliance to buy 20% stake in Caelux Corp for $12 million
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Reliance unit to buy 20% stake in Caelux in renewable energy push

09/22/2022 | 10:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Indian oil-to-chemicals conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said its unit Reliance New Energy Ltd would buy a 20% stake for $12 million in solar technology developer Caelux Corp to produce more powerful and lower cost solar modules.

Pasadena, California-based Caelux is involved in research and development of perovskite-based solar technology that could see high efficiency solar modules produce 20% more energy over the 25-year lifetime of a solar project for a lower installed cost, Reliance said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The stake purchase is part of the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate's aggressive push into the renewable energy sector, with aims of producing 100 GW of solar energy by 2030.

Earlier this month, Reliance said it would acquire a 79.4% stake in California-based solar energy software developer SenseHawk for $32 million. (Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.68% 89.7 Delayed Quote.16.61%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.75% 2464.9 Delayed Quote.5.98%
WTI -0.77% 82.848 Delayed Quote.9.97%
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
09/22Reliance Industries Renewable Energy Arm to Acquire 20% Stake in US-based Caelux
MT
09/22India's Reliance unit to buy 20% stake in Caelux in renewable energy push
RE
09/22India's Reliance to buy 20% stake in Caelux Corp for $12 million
RE
09/22Shenzhen Center Power Tech Lands New $90 Million Lithium-Ion Battery Order From Relianc..
MT
09/22India set to skip buying Russia's ESPO crude in Sept as freight costs jump
RE
09/21Indian shares seen opening lower as Fed projects more rate hikes
RE
09/21RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Notification of Trading Plan under Regulation 5 of the SEBI (Prohibi..
PU
09/21India's Reliance Retail in talks to get rights for beauty retailer Sephora - report
RE
09/20RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Analyst Meet – J.P. Morgan India Investor Summit
PU
09/19HIRING, EXPANSIONS : Indian businesses gear up for festive sales free of COVID curbs
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 999 B 111 B 111 B
Net income 2023 780 B 9 622 M 9 622 M
Net Debt 2023 1 375 B 16 954 M 16 954 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,4x
Yield 2023 0,40%
Capitalization 15 793 B 195 B 195 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
EV / Sales 2024 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 342 982
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 2 486,10 INR
Average target price 2 884,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Savithri Parekh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Adil Siraj Zainulbhai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD5.98%199 375
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION48.64%379 047
CHEVRON CORPORATION32.09%303 422
BP PLC37.84%95 889
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-4.96%68 822
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION47.95%47 205