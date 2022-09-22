India's Reliance unit to buy 20% stake in Caelux in renewable energy push

BENGALURU, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Indian oil-to-chemicals
conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said its unit
Reliance New Energy Ltd would buy a 20% stake for $12 million in
solar technology developer Caelux Corp to produce more powerful
and lower cost solar modules.
Pasadena, California-based Caelux is involved in research
and development of perovskite-based solar technology that could
see high efficiency solar modules produce 20% more energy over
the 25-year lifetime of a solar project for a lower installed
cost, Reliance said in an exchange filing on Friday.
The stake purchase is part of the billionaire Mukesh
Ambani-led conglomerate's aggressive push into the renewable
energy sector, with aims of producing 100 GW of solar energy by
2030.
Earlier this month, Reliance said it would acquire a 79.4%
stake in California-based solar energy software developer
SenseHawk for $32 million.
