Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 08/16 06:29:55 am
2173.5 INR   +1.30%
06:37aIndian shares close at record high as metals rally, Reliance jumps
RE
06:37aIndian shares close at record high as metals rally, Reliance jumps
RE
04:43aChina data, Tencent send shares lower for fourth day
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares close at record high as metals rally, Reliance jumps

08/16/2021 | 06:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares extended their record-high closing streak to a third day on Monday, driven by a Tata Steel-led rally in metal stocks, and as Reliance Industries rose after a report said it was in advanced talks to sell stake in the company.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.21% at 16,563.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.26% to 55,582.58.

Shares of Reliance rose 1.3% after Bloomberg News reported Saudi Aramco was in advanced talks to acquire a 20% stake in the Indian conglomerate's oil refining and chemicals business for about $20 billion to $25 billion in Aramco's shares.

The Nifty energy index settled up 0.55% during the session.

The Nifty Metal index ended 1.5% higher, led by Tata Steel that hit a record high of 1534.5 rupees.

The steelmaker last week reported a consolidated net profit of 97.68 billion rupees ($1.32 billion) in the June quarter, compared with a loss of 46.48 billion rupees a year earlier. Brokerages also raised their target prices on the company's expectations for better realisations in both India and Europe.

Hindustan Zinc, which ended up 3.1%, and Vedanta , which rose 2.4%, were the other top gainers in the sector.

"Metal has seen a lot of action the past few weeks, and there are a lot of triggers for that, the most important of them being a demand revival across the board, whether it is raw material or real estate," said Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research.

Global shares slid on Monday after a raft of Chinese economic indicators showed a sharp slowdown in the engine of global growth. ($1 = 74.2660 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED 0.25% 320.7 End-of-day quote.34.24%
MINDTREE LIMITED -0.53% 2905.35 Delayed Quote.75.92%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED -0.52% 115.5 Delayed Quote.24.77%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1.30% 2173.5 Delayed Quote.8.08%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.43% 35.35 End-of-day quote.1.00%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 1.83% 1461.3 End-of-day quote.127.07%
VEDANTA LIMITED 2.39% 336.5 Delayed Quote.103.62%
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
06:37aIndian shares close at record high as metals rally, Reliance jumps
RE
06:37aIndian shares close at record high as metals rally, Reliance jumps
RE
04:43aChina data, Tencent send shares lower for fourth day
RE
04:29aAramco in advanced talks on up to $25 billion Reliance deal - Bloomberg News
RE
08/15RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Jio Signs Spectrum Trading Agreement with Bharti Airtel
MT
08/14VODAFONE IDEA : posts lowest quarterly revenue in more than two years
RE
08/13RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Media release issued by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a s..
PU
08/12Deutsche Telekom back in deal mode after strong results
RE
08/12DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Confirms Ongoing Negotiations For Possible Sale of T-Mobile N..
MT
08/11RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Analyst Meet - Emkay Confluence 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 498 B 87 620 M 87 620 M
Net income 2022 588 B 7 927 M 7 927 M
Net Debt 2022 72 005 M 971 M 971 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 0,37%
Capitalization 13 629 B 184 B 184 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 2 145,65 INR
Average target price 2 235,93 INR
Spread / Average Target 4,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
K. Sethuraman Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Savithri Parekh Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD8.08%183 597
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION37.72%240 339
CHEVRON CORPORATION20.73%197 182
BP PLC19.84%85 398
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION4.61%59 011
NESTE OYJ-15.21%45 458