Indian shares close at record high as metals rally, Reliance jumps

BENGALURU, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares extended their
record-high closing streak to a third day on Monday, driven by a
Tata Steel-led rally in metal stocks, and as Reliance
Industries rose after a report said it was in advanced
talks to sell stake in the company.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.21% at
16,563.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.26%
to 55,582.58.
Shares of Reliance rose 1.3% after Bloomberg News reported
Saudi Aramco was in advanced talks to acquire a 20%
stake in the Indian conglomerate's oil refining and chemicals
business for about $20 billion to $25 billion in Aramco's
shares.
The Nifty energy index settled up 0.55% during
the session.
The Nifty Metal index ended 1.5% higher, led by
Tata Steel that hit a record high of 1534.5 rupees.
The steelmaker last week reported a consolidated net profit
of 97.68 billion rupees ($1.32 billion) in the June quarter,
compared with a loss of 46.48 billion rupees a year earlier.
Brokerages also raised their target prices on the company's
expectations for better realisations in both India and Europe.
Hindustan Zinc, which ended up 3.1%, and Vedanta
, which rose 2.4%, were the other top gainers in the
sector.
"Metal has seen a lot of action the past few weeks, and
there are a lot of triggers for that, the most important of them
being a demand revival across the board, whether it is raw
material or real estate," said Gaurav Garg, head of research at
CapitalVia Global Research.
Global shares slid on Monday after a raft of Chinese
economic indicators showed a sharp slowdown in the engine of
global growth.
($1 = 74.2660 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay
Dwivedi)