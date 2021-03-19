Log in
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

Indian shares edge up in volatile trade; Future Group firms slide

03/19/2021 | 02:09am EDT
A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, March 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares recovered from early falls to trade slightly higher on Friday in a volatile session, as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields from 14-month highs hit overnight eased some fears over foreign fund outflows from emerging markets.

By 0554 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.17% to 14,582.65 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.23% to 49,327.90. Earlier in the session, the Sensex and Nifty shed up to 1.43% and 1.28%, respectively.

"There is some easing in U.S. 10-year bond yields after hitting a peak. That has added to the risk appetite of traders who were looking to buy into the dips," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services in Kochi.

"From a technical perspective, the Nifty found some support at the 14,500 level," said Amit Shah, head of India equities at BNP Paribas India in Mumbai.

A surge in domestic cases of COVID-19 has also weighed on investor sentiment this week. India reported 39,276 cases on Friday, its highest daily rise since late November.

India's main stock indexes were on track to post a drop of roughly 3% for the week after two straight weeks of gains. As of Thursday's close, both the Nifty and Sensex were off roughly 5% from their record closing highs hit in mid-February.

Among individual stocks, Future Group companies, including Future Retail and Future Consumer, dropped nearly 10% each.

An Indian court on Thursday restrained Future Group chief Kishore Biyani from selling his personal assets following Amazon.com Inc's challenge against the Indian group's $3.4 billion sale of its retail business to Reliance Industries . (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Sethuraman N R in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -3.44% 3027.99 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
FUTURE CONSUMER LIMITED -4.30% 7.13 End-of-day quote.-16.22%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED -9.98% 55.9 Delayed Quote.-21.09%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.54% 2015.6 Delayed Quote.1.20%
SENSEX 30 -1.17% 49216.52 Real-time Quote.4.29%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 116 B 70 506 M 70 506 M
Net income 2021 466 B 6 422 M 6 422 M
Net Debt 2021 383 B 5 279 M 5 279 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 0,35%
Capitalization 12 756 B 176 B 176 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 2 206,82 INR
Last Close Price 2 009,10 INR
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
K. Sethuraman Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Savithri Parekh Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.20%184 557
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION37.82%255 660
CHEVRON CORPORATION23.29%212 383
BP PLC22.43%88 746
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION24.50%82 450
NESTE OYJ-13.46%49 194
