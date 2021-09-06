Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares end at record high on Reliance gains, global boost

09/06/2021 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at a record high for a third straight session on Monday, boosted by gains in heavyweight Reliance Industries, while global sentiment was lifted by hopes of the U.S. central bank holding interest rates for longer.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.31% at an all-time high of 17,377.80, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.29% to 58,296.91, its highest-ever closing level. Both indexes have clocked gains for three consecutive sessions.

A holiday in the United States kept trading volumes low but MSCI's all-country world index gained 0.2% after a weaker than expected U.S. August jobs report spurred bets that the Federal Reserve would not taper its bond buying program in the near future and would hold interest rates for longer.

In India, oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries drove gains, settling 1.5% higher at 2,425.60 rupees after scaling a record peak of 2,477.40 rupees earlier.

The company on Friday had said its unit invested 3.93 billion rupees ($53.80 million) in Strand Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, while local media reported https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/reliance-industries-set-to-offer-5-7-billion-for-t-mobile-netherlands-11630868021774.html on Monday that it was preparing a $5.7 billion offer to acquire a controlling stake in T-Mobile Netherlands BV.

Among sub-indexes, the Nifty realty sub-index advanced the most, closing up 3.16% boosted by 13.4% surge in real estate firm Prestige Estates Projects.

Technology stocks also advanced, with the Nifty IT index settling 1.5% higher, boosted by a 4.8% jump in Wipro .

Among decliners, bauxite miner Ashapura Minechem closed down 4.4% amid uncertainty around Guinea operations.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHAPURA MINECHEM LIMITED 5.00% 147.05 End-of-day quote.35.47%
PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECTS LIMITED 10.01% 422.7 End-of-day quote.58.91%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1.55% 2425.6 Delayed Quote.20.31%
WIPRO LIMITED 0.53% 655 End-of-day quote.69.58%
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
06:46aIndian shares end at record high on Reliance gains, global boost
RE
03:31aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Plans $5.7 Billion Bid for Dutch Mobile Company
MT
01:48aIndian shares near record highs on Reliance gains, firm Asian markets
RE
09/05RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Arm Acquires Majority Stake in Indian Life Sciences Compan..
MT
09/05RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation..
PU
09/03JUST DIAL : Reliance retail ventures limited acquires sole control of just dial ..
AQ
09/03Indian Benchmarks Close the Week Higher; Reliance Industries Jumps 4%
MT
09/03Indian Benchmarks Close at New Record Highs on Friday
MT
09/03Indian shares end at record highs as Reliance jumps; U.S. jobs data eyed
RE
09/03Indian shares end at record highs as Reliance jumps; U.S. jobs data eyed
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 519 B 89 250 M 89 250 M
Net income 2022 577 B 7 904 M 7 904 M
Net Debt 2022 17 775 M 243 M 243 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 0,34%
Capitalization 15 171 B 208 B 208 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 2 388,50 INR
Average target price 2 253,17 INR
Spread / Average Target -5,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
K. Sethuraman Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Savithri Parekh Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD20.31%207 782
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION33.12%232 296
CHEVRON CORPORATION15.44%188 537
BP PLC16.41%82 650
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.97%64 541
NESTE OYJ-10.04%48 570