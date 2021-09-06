Indian shares end at record high on Reliance gains, global boost

BENGALURU, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at a
record high for a third straight session on Monday, boosted by
gains in heavyweight Reliance Industries, while global
sentiment was lifted by hopes of the U.S. central bank holding
interest rates for longer.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.31% at
an all-time high of 17,377.80, while the benchmark S&P BSE
Sensex rose 0.29% to 58,296.91, its highest-ever
closing level. Both indexes have clocked gains for three
consecutive sessions.
A holiday in the United States kept trading volumes low but
MSCI's all-country world index gained 0.2% after
a weaker than expected U.S. August jobs report spurred bets that
the Federal Reserve would not taper its bond buying program in
the near future and would hold interest rates for longer.
In India, oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries
drove gains, settling 1.5% higher at 2,425.60 rupees after
scaling a record peak of 2,477.40 rupees earlier.
The company on Friday had said its unit invested 3.93
billion rupees ($53.80 million) in Strand Life Sciences Pvt Ltd,
while local media reported https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/reliance-industries-set-to-offer-5-7-billion-for-t-mobile-netherlands-11630868021774.html
on Monday that it was preparing a $5.7 billion offer to acquire
a controlling stake in T-Mobile Netherlands BV.
Among sub-indexes, the Nifty realty sub-index
advanced the most, closing up 3.16% boosted by 13.4% surge in
real estate firm Prestige Estates Projects.
Technology stocks also advanced, with the Nifty IT index
settling 1.5% higher, boosted by a 4.8% jump in Wipro
.
Among decliners, bauxite miner Ashapura Minechem
closed down 4.4% amid uncertainty around Guinea
operations.
(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)