    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/20 06:29:45 am EDT
2718.45 INR   +2.94%
06:50aIndian shares end higher; Reliance, auto stocks jump
RE
06:42aIndian Indices Bounce Back Midweek; Bharat Petroleum Jumps 4%
MT
06:41aIndian Benchmarks Snap Losing Run at the Close
MT
Indian shares end higher; Reliance, auto stocks jump

04/20/2022 | 06:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange inside its building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, April 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped five sessions of losses on Wednesday and closed up over 1% as conglomerate Reliance Industries hovered near fresh peaks and auto stocks rallied, while investors awaited key corporate earnings amid concerns over runaway inflation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 1.05% higher at 17,136.55 and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.02% at 57,037.50 following a sharp selloff late on Tuesday, after Russia said it was starting a new stage of what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

Both the indexes have clocked losses so far in April hurt by a recent rout in IT stocks after weak March quarter results by Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

On Wednesday, most of Nifty's major sub-indexes settled higher, auto stocks led the pack and settled up 2.2%.

IT stocks which have lost roughly 11% so far in April, closed up 1.2%.

HDFC Ltd snapped three sessions of losses and closed up 1.9%. The lender will sell 10% stake in its unit HDFC Capital Advisors to a unit of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Reliance Industries closed up 2.9% at a six-month high and a few points away from fresh records, a day after Reliance Brands said it had signed a deal to buy a 51% stake in fashion label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Shares of cement maker ACC Ltd saw its best session since July 20 and settled up 7.4%, a day after it logged a rise in March-quarter revenue.

This pushed Nifty's Infrastructure index 1.3% higher.

Energy stocks, benefiting from firmer crude and higher power demand hopes, extended gains to a fourth day and settled up 0.88%. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACC LTD 7.38% 2208.25 Delayed Quote.-7.19%
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED -2.21% 2454.2 End-of-day quote.-5.24%
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED -5.50% 2138.65 End-of-day quote.-17.33%
INFOSYS LIMITED 1.65% 1587.7 Delayed Quote.-17.26%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 3.11% 7666.7 Delayed Quote.0.58%
NIFTY 50 1.05% 17136.55 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 2.94% 2718.45 Delayed Quote.11.51%
SENSEX 30 1.02% 57037.5 Real-time Quote.-3.07%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. 2.45% 3556.8 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
Financials
Sales 2022 7 022 B 91 875 M 91 875 M
Net income 2022 611 B 7 990 M 7 990 M
Net Debt 2022 1 013 B 13 257 M 13 257 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,9x
Yield 2022 0,31%
Capitalization 17 865 B 234 B 234 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 2 640,80 INR
Average target price 2 754,76 INR
Spread / Average Target 4,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Savithri Parekh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD11.51%233 729
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION43.42%370 845
CHEVRON CORPORATION46.43%337 622
BP PLC21.35%101 484
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.19%78 175
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION41.33%50 517