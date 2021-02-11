Log in
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Indian shares end higher as beaten down Reliance jumps

02/11/2021 | 05:32am EST
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, as investors bought beaten down Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever, while strong earnings drove up Hindalco.

India's main stock indexes have gained some 11% in February, thanks to stronger-than-expected corporate earnings and a high-spending federal budget, taking benchmarks to multiple all-time highs.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.44% higher at 15,173.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.43% higher at 51,531.52.

Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance was the top boost to the Nifty 50 with a 4.1% jump. It was the stock's best day in five months.

Up to Wednesday's close, Reliance was one of a handful of Nifty 50 stocks that were down year-to-date. The Nifty 50, on the other hand, has advanced almost 9% this year.

Consumer products giant Hindustan Unilever was the next biggest boost to the Nifty with a 1.2% gain. The stock is still down 5.5% in 2021.

Hindalco Industries closed 5.7% higher after the aluminium and copper producer reported double-digit increases in quarterly profit and revenue, pushing the Nifty metals index up 1.02%.

Eicher Motors fell for the second straight session, shedding 2.9%, after December-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Magma Fincorp jumped 10% after a firm backed by billionaire Adar Poonawalla said it would buy a majority stake in the shadow banking company. The stock had risen 45% in the previous three sessions and is now up 107% just in February.

Global shares, meanwhile, rose for a ninth consecutive day on Thursday as investors digested recent gains. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED -1.66% 2899.1 End-of-day quote.14.58%
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.38% 279.35 End-of-day quote.16.15%
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED 0.87% 2235.9 End-of-day quote.-6.59%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 61.04 Delayed Quote.18.47%
MAGMA FINCORP LIMITED 9.99% 93.55 Delayed Quote.112.09%
NIFTY 50 -0.02% 15173.3 Delayed Quote.8.04%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 4.12% 2055.7 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
SENSEX 30 0.43% 51531.52 Real-time Quote.7.49%
UNILEVER PLC 0.22% 3945.6 Delayed Quote.-10.34%
WTI 0.00% 58.31 Delayed Quote.21.15%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 112 B 70 248 M 70 248 M
Net income 2021 468 B 6 425 M 6 425 M
Net Debt 2021 318 B 4 369 M 4 369 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 0,36%
Capitalization 12 535 B 172 B 172 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
K. Sethuraman Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Savithri Parekh Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-0.55%172 137
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION24.02%216 391
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.37%74 341
BP PLC1.69%72 498
NESTE OYJ-6.29%51 649
PTT-4.12%38 943
