Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares end lower as IT stocks and Reliance drag

06/28/2021 | 07:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Monday, weighed down by heavyweight information technology stocks and Reliance Industries, with investors showing little reaction to relief measures announced by the country's finance minister.

Benchmark indices snapped their two-day winning streak with the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ending 0.29% lower at 15,814.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed down 0.36% to end at 52,735.59.

Both the indexes added about 1.1% each last week, when over 41 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across the country and some pandemic-induced restrictions were further eased.

However, the Nifty and Sensex struggled for momentum on Monday after hitting record highs when they opened, with investors largely looking past several relief measures announced by India's finance minister late in the session.

Global shares also dented sentiment as Asian and European markets fell after a spike in coronavirus cases across Asia over the weekend. [MKTS/GLOB]

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty IT index ended 0.49% lower after two straight sessions of gains. The country's top software services provider Tata Consultancy Services fell 1.3% and was among the top percentage losers on the Nifty 50.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned conglomerate Reliance closed 0.7% lower, clocking its fifth consecutive day of losses.

The Nifty Pharma index ended up 1.27%, for only its fourth session of gains in eleven.

Thyrocare Technologies closed down 9.6% after hitting a record high on Friday. Temasek-backed online pharmacy PharmEasy's parent is set to buy a 66.1% stake in the medical laboratory chain owner.

Hospital chain operator Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and milk distributor Dodla Dairy saw strong market debuts, gaining 20.8% and 42.5%, respectively.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.88% 2086 Delayed Quote.6.00%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. -1.30% 3336.75 Delayed Quote.18.10%
THYROCARE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 6.23% 1448.05 End-of-day quote.58.53%
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
07:49aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Resignation of Shri. Y. P. Trivedi and appointment of His..
PU
07:49aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Disclosure of voting result in respect of the 44th Annual..
PU
06:45aIndian shares end lower as IT stocks and Reliance drag
RE
02:49aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Restart of FCCU Unit in SEZ refinery at Jamnagar
PU
06/27RELIANCE INDUSTRIES'  : Fluidized Catalytic Cracker Unit Resumes Operations Afte..
MT
06/25RELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Google and Jio showcase jointly developed smartphone JioP..
AQ
06/25RELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Jio and Google Cloud to Collaborate on 5G Technology to E..
AQ
06/25Indian Indices Close the Week in Green; Tata Steel Shares Jump 5%
MT
06/25RELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Indian shares rise on financials, post weekly gains
RE
06/24RELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Plans to Invest Over $10 Billion in Green Initiatives
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 606 B 89 038 M 89 038 M
Net income 2022 573 B 7 725 M 7 725 M
Net cash 2022 90 705 M 1 223 M 1 223 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,0x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 13 366 B 180 B 180 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 2 104,45 INR
Average target price 2 285,18 INR
Spread / Average Target 8,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
K. Sethuraman Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Savithri Parekh Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD6.00%180 266
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION56.87%273 741
CHEVRON CORPORATION27.06%206 881
BP PLC27.75%91 257
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION19.02%79 000
NESTE OYJ-8.72%49 529