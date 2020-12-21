Log in
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 12/21 12:36:35 am
2006.65 INR   +0.76%
Indian shares flat as L&T, Reliance offset losses in banks

12/21/2020 | 12:35am EST
BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares erased early losses to trade little changed on Monday as gains in heavyweights Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries offset weakness in banks and state-run firms.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.06% at 13,768.35 by 0455 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.12% to 47,010.37.

Both the indexes had earlier fallen as much as 0.6%.

India's equity benchmarks have surged more than 80% from lows hit in March, powered by record inflows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs), progress on COVID-19 vaccines globally and signs of a domestic economic recovery.

"Our markets are completely in the control of FIIs, we are nearing year end and FIIs will also be in vacation mode and there could be some tapering of flows," said Rusmik Oza, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities in Mumbai.

"Even if markets edge lower, the pull-back is going to be strong as FIIs could come back with a vengeance."

Leading the gains on Monday, Larsen & Toubro rose over 4% to its highest since February.

One of L&T's units emerged as the lowest bidder for a refinery project for Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, media reports said on Friday.

Reliance Industries Ltd, the country's most valuable company, rose as much as 1.5% after it announced on Friday with BP Plc the start of production from the R Cluster - an ultra-deepwater gas field off the east coast of India.

However, the Nifty PSU Bank index fell as much as 2.07%, with Canara Bank Ltd declining 5.4%.

The Nifty Public Sector Enterprise, which tracks state-run firms, fell 1.55%.

Reuters reported that India plans to set tough financial targets for state-run firms to try to improve their valuations.

Broader Asian shares faltered as fresh lockdowns in the UK to curb the spread of a new coronavirus strain dampened sentiment.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.41% 270.65 Delayed Quote.-42.46%
CANARA BANK -1.93% 121.7 End-of-day quote.-45.01%
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -1.67% 220.6 Delayed Quote.-15.16%
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED 0.42% 1283.15 End-of-day quote.-1.22%
NIFTY 50 -0.11% 13746.25 Delayed Quote.13.08%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.82% 2006.65 Delayed Quote.32.79%
SENSEX 30 0.15% 46960.69 Real-time Quote.13.83%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 243 B 71 260 M 71 260 M
Net income 2021 443 B 6 028 M 6 028 M
Net Debt 2021 398 B 5 410 M 5 410 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 12 645 B 172 B 172 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 2 193,85 INR
Last Close Price 1 991,55 INR
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD32.79%171 940
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-38.76%180 672
BP PLC-42.46%73 850
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.23%71 321
NESTE OYJ86.65%54 369
PTT-2.84%40 901
