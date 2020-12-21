Indian shares flat as L&T, Reliance offset losses in banks

BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares erased early
losses to trade little changed on Monday as gains in
heavyweights Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries offset
weakness in banks and state-run firms.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.06% at 13,768.35 by
0455 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.12%
to 47,010.37.
Both the indexes had earlier fallen as much as 0.6%.
India's equity benchmarks have surged more than 80% from
lows hit in March, powered by record inflows from foreign
institutional investors (FIIs), progress on COVID-19 vaccines
globally and signs of a domestic economic recovery.
"Our markets are completely in the control of FIIs, we are
nearing year end and FIIs will also be in vacation mode and
there could be some tapering of flows," said Rusmik Oza, head of
fundamental research at Kotak Securities in Mumbai.
"Even if markets edge lower, the pull-back is going to be
strong as FIIs could come back with a vengeance."
Leading the gains on Monday, Larsen & Toubro rose
over 4% to its highest since February.
One of L&T's units emerged as the lowest bidder for a
refinery project for Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd,
media reports said on Friday.
Reliance Industries Ltd, the country's most
valuable company, rose as much as 1.5% after it announced on
Friday with BP Plc the start of production from the R
Cluster - an ultra-deepwater gas field off the east coast of
India.
However, the Nifty PSU Bank index fell as much
as 2.07%, with Canara Bank Ltd declining 5.4%.
The Nifty Public Sector Enterprise, which tracks
state-run firms, fell 1.55%.
Reuters reported that India plans to set tough financial
targets for state-run firms to try to improve their valuations.
Broader Asian shares faltered as fresh lockdowns in the UK
to curb the spread of a new coronavirus strain dampened
sentiment.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)