Indian shares hit record high on Reliance, HDFC Bank boost

BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit a record
high on Monday, led by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd
and HDFC Bank Ltd, while U.S. President
Donald Trump's approval of a pandemic relief package aided risk
sentiment globally.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.68% at 13,842.45 by
0447 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.61% higher at
47,261.09. Both indexes hit record highs.
The Nifty and Sensex have each gained about 7% so far in
December, with the former hitting record intraday highs 11 times
this month.
Meanwhile, broader Asian shares rose at the start of the
final trading week of 2020 as Trump signed into law a pandemic
aid and spending package, averting a partial federal government
shutdown in the United States.
"Absence of negative trigger is more relevant now, there is
no sign of reversal of liquidity or interest rate trajectory and
as long as those signs are not there, markets will continue to
chug along," said Deepak Jasani, head of research, HDFC
Securities.
Global stock markets have been awash with large amounts of
liquidity, thanks to measures taken by various central banks to
help cope with the fallout from the ongoing pandemic. Analysts,
however, have warned that stocks remain overvalued and are due
for a correction.
Shares in India's most valuable firm Reliance Industries
rose 1.2% to their highest since Dec. 21, while HDFC Bank
advanced 1.35%, gaining for a fourth straight session.
Reliance said it would buy out IMG Worldwide LLC from its
sports management joint venture for about $7 million on
Thursday.
The Nifty banking, PSU Bank, and
financial indexes rose between 1.33% and 1.06%.
Shares of carmaker Tata Motors Ltd climbed 4.29%,
boosting the Nifty Auto Index more than 1%.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)