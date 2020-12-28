Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Reliance Industries Ltd    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 12/28 01:14:48 am
2006.5 INR   +0.62%
12:19aNifty, Sensex hit record high on Reliance, HDFC Bank boost
RE
12:13aIndian shares hit record high on Reliance, HDFC Bank boost
RE
12/27RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : to Buy Out Partner's Stake in Sports Management JV
MT
Indian shares hit record high on Reliance, HDFC Bank boost

12/28/2020 | 12:13am EST
BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit a record high on Monday, led by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd, while U.S. President Donald Trump's approval of a pandemic relief package aided risk sentiment globally.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.68% at 13,842.45 by 0447 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.61% higher at 47,261.09. Both indexes hit record highs.

The Nifty and Sensex have each gained about 7% so far in December, with the former hitting record intraday highs 11 times this month.

Meanwhile, broader Asian shares rose at the start of the final trading week of 2020 as Trump signed into law a pandemic aid and spending package, averting a partial federal government shutdown in the United States.

"Absence of negative trigger is more relevant now, there is no sign of reversal of liquidity or interest rate trajectory and as long as those signs are not there, markets will continue to chug along," said Deepak Jasani, head of research, HDFC Securities.

Global stock markets have been awash with large amounts of liquidity, thanks to measures taken by various central banks to help cope with the fallout from the ongoing pandemic. Analysts, however, have warned that stocks remain overvalued and are due for a correction.

Shares in India's most valuable firm Reliance Industries rose 1.2% to their highest since Dec. 21, while HDFC Bank advanced 1.35%, gaining for a fourth straight session.

Reliance said it would buy out IMG Worldwide LLC from its sports management joint venture for about $7 million on Thursday.

The Nifty banking, PSU Bank, and financial indexes rose between 1.33% and 1.06%.

Shares of carmaker Tata Motors Ltd climbed 4.29%, boosting the Nifty Auto Index more than 1%.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HDFC BANK LIMITED 1.56% 1397.1 End-of-day quote.9.83%
NIFTY 50 0.62% 13836.45 Delayed Quote.12.99%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.58% 2006.5 Delayed Quote.32.96%
SENSEX 30 1.14% 46973.54 Real-time Quote.13.86%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 3.96% 175.9 End-of-day quote.-4.97%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 243 B 71 275 M 71 275 M
Net income 2021 443 B 6 029 M 6 029 M
Net Debt 2021 398 B 5 411 M 5 411 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 12 661 B 172 B 172 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD32.96%172 058
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-40.38%175 895
BP PLC-44.23%71 877
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-27.51%69 614
NESTE OYJ87.23%54 346
PTT-4.55%39 968
