Indian shares perched at record highs, Reliance gains

BENGALURU, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up to
record highs on Tuesday, led by gains in IT stocks and
conglomerate Reliance Industries, with strong corporate earnings
carrying a post-budget rally into a seventh straight session.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.34% higher at 15,167.6
by 0449 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.26% at
51,482.23. Both the indexes have gained about 11% each so far in
February.
India's benchmark stock indexes hit multiple all-time highs
in recent sessions as investors cheered last week's
high-spending and growth-focused federal budget aimed at
reviving the economy. Strong foreign inflows, solid corporate
earnings and buoyant global markets have also aided sentiment.
"Most companies reporting third-quarter results have beaten
Street estimates by an exceptional margin, which is feeding
optimism for domestic and foreign investors who have already
been impressed by the budget," said Likhita Chepa, senior
research analyst at Capitalvia Global Research.
Thirty-six Nifty 50 companies that have reported
December-quarter results so far have, on average, beaten
analysts' expectations by around 3.5%, according to Refinitiv
data.
Bharat Petroleum Corp, a component of the
blue-chip Nifty 50, gained as much as 4.3% after the oil refiner
doubled its profit in the December quarter, while mineral
producer NMDC climbed 4.9% after reporting stronger
profit and revenue.
Redington (India), an Apple distributor
in India, jumped 9.4% after reporting a rise in quarterly
profit.
Software services giant Infosys and
oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries were
the top two boosts to the Nifty 50, gaining roughly 2% each.
Future Group companies jumped nearly 10% after an Indian
court overturned an order that had stalled Future Group's $3.4
billion deal to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries.
Meanwhile, other Asian stock markets also climbed after a
record-setting day on Wall Street, buoyed by hopes of increased
stimulus in the United States.
