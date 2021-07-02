Indian shares post weekly loss after recent peaks

BENGALURU, July 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on
Friday, aided by gains in pharmaceutical stocks and Reliance
Industries, but ended the week nearly 1% lower after struggling
for momentum since hitting recent record levels.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.27% higher
at 15,722.20 while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.32%
higher at 52,484.67. They snapped a four-day losing streak.
Despite Friday's gains, the indexes clocked their third
weekly loss in ten, struggling to make any headway amid a lack
of positive triggers since hitting record highs on Monday.
Investors will turn their attention to the upcoming
first-quarter earnings season for direction, which will be
kicked off next week by software services heavyweight Tata
Consultancy Services.
In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Pharma index rose as
much as 0.92% to hit an all-time high. The index has risen 3.3%
this week amid positive developments from pharma giants tackling
the COVID-19 pandemic..
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance helped
boost the market by ending 1.5% higher and was among the top
percentage gainers on the Nifty 50, continuing its recovery
after a recent five-day losing streak.
The Nifty Bank index ended 0.36% higher, their
first session of gains this week.
The Reserve Bank of India said in its Financial Stability
Report on Thursday that the impact of the pandemic on the
balance sheet of banks has not been as severe as projected
earlier.
In other individual stocks, India's largest port operator
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone closed 1% higher
after reporting an 83% jump in handled cargo volumes for June.
Consumer goods company Marico, known for Parachute
hair oil, closed 2.8% lower after it said its operating margin
for the first quarter will drop sharply on a year-on-year basis.
(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)