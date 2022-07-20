Log in
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:40 2022-07-20 am EDT
2504.35 INR   +2.76%
01:35aIndian shares rise as govt cuts windfall tax on crude sales, fuel exports
RE
07/19Oil explorers, refiners lift Indian shares over 1% as govt cuts windfall tax
RE
07/19Factbox-Indian importers feel heat as rupee depreciates over 7%
RE
Indian shares rise as govt cuts windfall tax on crude sales, fuel exports

07/20/2022 | 01:35am EDT
BENGALURU, July 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose more than 1% to a six-week high on Wednesday, as oil producers and refiners surged after the government slashed windfall taxes on local crude sales and fuel exports.

The NSE Nifty 50 index gained 1.2% to 16,537, as of 0458 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.3% at 55,459.14. Both the indexes hit their highest since June 6.

India cut the windfall tax on oil producers and refiners and exempted gasoline from an export levy, less than a month after it imposed the two charges.

"The decision to cut windfall taxes is giving a trading bounce to the companies which were impacted," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president, research, at SMC Global Securities, adding that the taxes would stay here and the government would review them frequently.

"People are afraid of this ad hocism in public sector energy companies. They should use the bounce to square off positions." Jain said.

Reliance Industries jumped 4.3%, while Vedanta Ltd , Oil and Natural Gas Corp, and Oil India Ltd gained between 4.5% and 7.0%.

The Nifty energy index gained 1.5%, while the beaten-down Nifty IT index surged 1.8%. The IT index has declined about 28% so far this year as investors dumped growth stocks in favour of value stocks due to the high interest-rate environment.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever gained 1.2% after the consumer giant posted a quarterly profit that beat estimates.

Nifty 50 components Wipro and IndusInd Bank will report their June-quarter earnings later in the day.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee was trading almost flat after hitting a record low of 80.0650 in the previous session.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 033 B 88 048 M 88 048 M
Net income 2022 609 B 7 624 M 7 624 M
Net Debt 2022 1 387 B 17 369 M 17 369 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,7x
Yield 2022 0,34%
Capitalization 15 481 B 194 B 194 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 50,4%
