Indian shares settle higher on boost from Reliance, IT stocks

BENGALURU, June 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on
Thursday on the back of gains in Reliance Industries and
technology stocks, with investor sentiment getting a boost from
a pullback in crude oil prices.
After struggling for direction for most of the session, the
NSE Nifty 50 index settled up 0.64% at 16,628 and the
S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.79% higher at 55,818.11.
Global peers were steady, with MSCI's benchmark for global
stocks trading down 0.05% as bets that Saudi
Arabia may boost crude production helped balance concerns over
surging inflation and monetary policy tightening.
Reliance Industries - India's most valuable
company - led gains in Mumbai trading to add 3.5%. The
conglomerate said on Wednesday that Reliance Brands and Italy's
Plastic Legno SPA have formed a venture to buy a 40% stake in
Plastic Legno SPA's toy manufacturing business in India.
The rally in Reliance helped Nifty's Energy sub-index
settle 2% higher.
IT stocks advanced 1.8% after two consecutive
sessions of losses.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries broke a losing streak
that began after its quarterly results on May 30 to end 2.4%
higher and was among the top three gainers on the Nifty 50
index.
Financial services firm Religare Enterprises
surged 11.5% after it said lenders of its debt-ridden unit,
Religare Finvest, had in-principle agreed to consider a one-time
settlement offer.
Bucking the trend, automaker Hero MotoCorp lost
3.4% after delaying the launch of its first electric
vehicle.
This pushed the Nifty auto sub-index down by
0.6%.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Aditya Soni)