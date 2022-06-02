Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06/02 06:29:54 am EDT
2724.30 INR   +3.45%
06:42aIndian Indices Back in the Green; Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Slides 5%
MT
06:33aIndian shares settle higher on boost from Reliance, IT stocks
RE
03:00aCOLUMN-INDIA GORGES ON CHEAP RUSSIAN CRUDE, BUT ITS FUEL EXPORTS AT RISK : Russell
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares settle higher on boost from Reliance, IT stocks

06/02/2022 | 06:33am EDT
A man speaks on his mobile phone past a newly launched Nifty Indices logo inside the National Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, June 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday on the back of gains in Reliance Industries and technology stocks, with investor sentiment getting a boost from a pullback in crude oil prices.

After struggling for direction for most of the session, the NSE Nifty 50 index settled up 0.64% at 16,628 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.79% higher at 55,818.11.

Global peers were steady, with MSCI's benchmark for global stocks trading down 0.05% as bets that Saudi Arabia may boost crude production helped balance concerns over surging inflation and monetary policy tightening.

Reliance Industries - India's most valuable company - led gains in Mumbai trading to add 3.5%. The conglomerate said on Wednesday that Reliance Brands and Italy's Plastic Legno SPA have formed a venture to buy a 40% stake in Plastic Legno SPA's toy manufacturing business in India.

The rally in Reliance helped Nifty's Energy sub-index settle 2% higher.

IT stocks advanced 1.8% after two consecutive sessions of losses.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries broke a losing streak that began after its quarterly results on May 30 to end 2.4% higher and was among the top three gainers on the Nifty 50 index.

Financial services firm Religare Enterprises surged 11.5% after it said lenders of its debt-ridden unit, Religare Finvest, had in-principle agreed to consider a one-time settlement offer.

Bucking the trend, automaker Hero MotoCorp lost 3.4% after delaying the launch of its first electric vehicle.

This pushed the Nifty auto sub-index down by 0.6%.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED -0.86% 2758.55 End-of-day quote.12.08%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.10% 113.23 Delayed Quote.56.21%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD -0.27% 1044.55 Delayed Quote.25.11%
NIFTY 50 0.64% 16628 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 3.45% 2724.3 Delayed Quote.11.20%
RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LIMITED 0.12% 122.5 End-of-day quote.-7.13%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -2.55% 615.6416 Real-time Quote.52.47%
SENSEX 30 0.79% 55818.11 Real-time Quote.-4.93%
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. 2.42% 859.55 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. 2.02% 3423 Delayed Quote.-10.25%
WTI -0.89% 112.268 Delayed Quote.56.03%
Financials
Sales 2022 7 033 B 90 687 M 90 687 M
Net income 2022 609 B 7 852 M 7 852 M
Net Debt 2022 1 387 B 17 890 M 17 890 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,8x
Yield 2022 0,32%
Capitalization 16 729 B 216 B 216 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 50,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 2 633,50 INR
Average target price 2 815,76 INR
Spread / Average Target 6,92%
EPS Revisions
