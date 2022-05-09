Indian shares track Asian stocks lower, rupee hits record low

BENGALURU, May 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 1% and the rupee hit an all-time low on Monday, weighed by global growth worries due to lockdowns in China and aggressive policy tightening from central banks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 1.06% at 16,237.20 as of 0500 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.09% to 54,237.59.

The Indian rupee tumbled to a record low of 77.46 against the U.S. dollar.

"Hawkish stance by the Fed (U.S. Federal Reserve), rate hikes by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) ... have created an atmosphere of risk-off for equities and we don't know how long this will last," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services

India's benchmark indexes fell for a fourth straight session on Friday to mark their worst week since November, dented by a surprise interest-rate hike by the RBI, foreign fund outflows, and mixed corporate results.

Even after Nifty's correction last week, it is trading at around 19 times FY23 earnings, which is higher than the long-term average and not a buyable valuation, particularly when global equity markets are facing headwinds like risk of slowdown in economic growth, Ukraine war and supply-chain disruptions caused by stringent lockdown in China, Vijayakumar added.

Shanghai authorities were tightening the city-wide COVID-19 lockdown they imposed more than a month ago, prolonging into late-May.

In the domestic market, Nifty's public-sector bank , metal, energy and banking sub-indexes were among the top losers, declining 1%-2%.

Reliance Industries reported a 22.5% rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher fuel demand and margins at its mainstay energy business. The conglomerate's shares dropped 3.8% amid a weak Mumbai market.

Asian equities fell after U.S. stock futures slid on fears of more policy tightening from the Federal Reserve and strict lockdown in Shanghai impacting global growth. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Uttaresh.V)