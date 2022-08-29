Log in
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-29 am EDT
2597.65 INR   -0.78%
12:33pMEDIA RELEASE - META AND JIO PLATFORMS COLLABORATE TO LAUNCH JIOMART ON WHATSAPP : The first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp
PU
11:55aIndian lender initiates bankruptcy process against Future's fashion unit
RE
10:17aReliance announces "world's largest and most advanced" 5G rollout in India
AQ
Media Release - Meta and Jio Platforms collaborate to launch JioMart on WhatsApp: The first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp

08/29/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
August 29, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Media Release

Please find attached a media release by Jio Platforms Limited and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, subsidiaries of the Company, titled "Meta and Jio Platforms collaborate to launch

JioMart on WhatsApp: The first-everend-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp".

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Copy to:

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited

35A Boulevard Joseph II

2 Shenton Way

L-1840 Luxembourg

#02-02 SGX Centre 1

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

MEDIA RELEASE

Meta and Jio Platforms collaborate to launch JioMart on WhatsApp:

The first-everend-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp

Global-first product experience will enable customers to browse the

JioMart catalog, add products to cart and make purchases all within WhatsApp

India, August 29, 2022: Meta and Jio Platforms today announced the launch of the first- ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp, where consumers can shop from JioMart right within their WhatsApp chat. A global first, JioMart on WhatsApp will enable users in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to seamlessly browse through JioMart's entire grocery catalog, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase - all without leaving the WhatsApp chat.

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said in a Facebook post, "Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-everend-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp -- people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat. Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come."

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, said, "Our vision is to propel India as the world's leading digital society. When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian. One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians."

The launch is part of a strategic partnership between Meta and Jio Platforms to accelerate India's digital transformation and provide people and businesses of all sizes opportunities to connect in new ways and fuel economic growth in the country. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience will revolutionize the way millions of businesses across the country connect with their consumers while bringing unparalleled simplicity and convenience to people's shopping experience.

Consumers can start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp by simply sending 'Hi' to the JioMart number(+917977079770) on WhatsApp.

About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

About Reliance Retail Ventures Limited

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd and the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL group. RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of ₹ 199,704 crore ($ 26.3 billion) and net profit of ₹ 7,055 crore ($ 931 million) for the year ended March 31, 2022.

RRVL is the largest and the most profitable retailer in India with the widest reach. It has been listed among the fastest growing retailers in the world in Deloitte's Global Powers of Retailing 2022 index. It is ranked 56th in the list of Top Global Retailers and is the only Indian Retailer to be featured in the Top 100.

About Jio Platforms Limited

Jio Platforms Limited ("Jio"), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has built a world- class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology (through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited). It is the only network conceived and born as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up and supporting Voice over LTE technology. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 5G, 6G and beyond.

Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.3 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising of network, devices, applications and content, platforms, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life. As part of its customer offers, Jio has revolutionised the Indian telecom landscape by making voice calls for Jio customers absolutely free, across India, to any network, and always.

For media queries, please contact:Manish Bhatia manish.b.bhatia@ril.com

Financials
Sales 2023 8 990 B 113 B 113 B
Net income 2023 782 B 9 785 M 9 785 M
Net Debt 2023 930 B 11 635 M 11 635 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,3x
Yield 2023 0,39%
Capitalization 16 501 B 207 B 207 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
EV / Sales 2024 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 342 982
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 2 597,65 INR
Average target price 2 879,65 INR
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Savithri Parekh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Adil Siraj Zainulbhai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.55%208 150
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION59.94%407 887
CHEVRON CORPORATION39.25%319 864
BP PLC38.52%101 104
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION5.23%71 520
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION63.06%52 026