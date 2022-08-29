Meta and Jio Platforms Collaborate to Launch Jiomart on Whatsapp: the First-Ever End-To-End Shopping Experience on Whatsapp

MEDIA RELEASE
Meta and Jio Platforms collaborate to launch JioMart on WhatsApp:
The first-everend-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp
Global-first product experience will enable customers to browse the
JioMart catalog, add products to cart and make purchases all within WhatsApp
India, August 29, 2022: Meta and Jio Platforms today announced the launch of the first- ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp, where consumers can shop from JioMart right within their WhatsApp chat. A global first, JioMart on WhatsApp will enable users in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to seamlessly browse through JioMart's entire grocery catalog, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase - all without leaving the WhatsApp chat.
Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said in a Facebook post, "Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-everend-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp -- people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat. Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come."
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, said, "Our vision is to propel India as the world's leading digital society. When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian. One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians."
The launch is part of a strategic partnership between Meta and Jio Platforms to accelerate India's digital transformation and provide people and businesses of all sizes opportunities to connect in new ways and fuel economic growth in the country. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience will revolutionize the way millions of businesses across the country connect with their consumers while bringing unparalleled simplicity and convenience to people's shopping experience.
Consumers can start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp by simply sending 'Hi' to the JioMart number(+917977079770) on WhatsApp.
About Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.
About Reliance Retail Ventures Limited
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd and the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL group. RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of ₹ 199,704 crore ($ 26.3 billion) and net profit of ₹ 7,055 crore ($ 931 million) for the year ended March 31, 2022.
RRVL is the largest and the most profitable retailer in India with the widest reach. It has been listed among the fastest growing retailers in the world in Deloitte's Global Powers of Retailing 2022 index. It is ranked 56th in the list of Top Global Retailers and is the only Indian Retailer to be featured in the Top 100.
About Jio Platforms Limited
Jio Platforms Limited ("Jio"), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has built a world- class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology (through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited). It is the only network conceived and born as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up and supporting Voice over LTE technology. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 5G, 6G and beyond.
Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.3 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising of network, devices, applications and content, platforms, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life. As part of its customer offers, Jio has revolutionised the Indian telecom landscape by making voice calls for Jio customers absolutely free, across India, to any network, and always.
