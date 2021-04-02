Power play: India wields oil 'weapon' to cut dependence on Saudi

(Repeats story from April 2; no changes to text)
* India asks refiners for joint oil buying negotiations-oil
secy
* Sellers must be mindful of India's huge oil demand-oil
secy
* Supply cuts hit refiners' procurement plan-oil ministry
official
NEW DELHI, April 2 (Reuters) - When India's government last
month asked refiners to speed up diversification and reduce
dependence on the Middle East - days after OPEC+ said it would
maintain production cuts - it sent a message about its clout and
foreshadowed changes to the world's energy maps.
It was a move that had been in the works for years, fuelled
by repeated comments from Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra
Pradhan, who in 2015 called oil purchases a "weapon" for his
country.
When the Organisation of Oil Exporting Countries and Major
Producers (OPEC+) extended the production cuts into April, India
unsheathed that weapon. Indian refiners plan to cut imports from
the Kingdom by about a quarter in May, sources told Reuters,
dropping them to 10.8 million barrels from monthly average of
14.7-14.8 million barrels.
Oil secretary Tarun Kapoor, the top bureaucrat in the
ministry, told Reuters that India is asking state refiners to
jointly negotiate with oil producers to get better deals, but
declined to comment on plans to cut Saudi imports.
"India is a big market so sellers have to be mindful of our
country's demand as well to keep the long-term relationship
intact," he said.
The Saudi state oil company Saudi Aramco and the
Saudi energy ministry declined to comment.
Pradhan, who sees high oil prices as a threat to India's
recovering economy, said he was saddened by the OPEC+ decision.
India's fuel import bill has rocketed, and fuel prices –
inflated by government taxes imposed last year - have hit
records.
The International Energy Agency forecasts India's
consumption to double and its oil import bill to nearly triple
from 2019 levels to more than $250 billion by 2040.
An oil ministry official, who declined to be named because
of the sensitivity of the matter, said the OPEC+ cuts have
created uncertainty and made it difficult for refiners to plan
for procurement and price risk.
It also creates opportunities for companies in the Americas,
Africa, Russia and elsewhere to fill the gap.
If India is successful, it will set an example for other
countries. As buyers see more affordable choices and renewable
energy becomes increasingly common, the influence of big
producers like Saudi Arabia could wane, altering geopolitics and
trade routes.
DIVERSIFICATION DRIVE
India's oil demand has risen by 25% in the last seven years
- more than any other major buyer - and the country has
surpassed Japan as the world's third-largest oil importer and
consumer.
The country has already curbed its reliance on the Middle
East from more than 64% of imports in 2016 to below 60% in 2019.
That trend reversed in 2020, however, when the pandemic
pummelled fuel demand and forced Indian refiners to make
committed oil purchases from the Middle East under term
contracts, shunning spot purchases.
As India shifts gears again after Pradhan's call for faster
diversification, refineries are looking for new suppliers, the
oil ministry official said.
Costly refinery upgrades that allow for the processing of
cheaper, heavier oil grades have encouraged importers to seek
out far-flung sources. HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd bought
the country's first cargo from Guyana this month, and Mangalore
Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd just imported
Brazilian Tupi crude for the first time.
In past years, refiners have jointly negotiated https://www.reuters.com/article/india-iran-oil-idINKCN1G10L5
oil deals with sanctions-hit Iran, which offered free shipping
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-india-iran-oil-idUSKCN1G10T4
and price discounts, and now plan to do the same with other
producers.
Since the break with Saudi Arabia began, Pradhan has had
meetings with United Arab Emirates' minister of state and chief
executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), Sultan Ahmed Al
Jaber, and U.S. energy secretary Jennifer Granholm to strengthen
energy partnerships.
Pradhan recently said African nations could play a central
role in India's oil diversification. The country is looking at
signing long-term oil supply deal with Guyana and exploring
options to raise imports from Russia, the oil ministry source
said.
A separate Indian government source said the government
expects Iranian sanctions to ease in three to four months,
potentially offering India a cheaper alternative to Saudi oil.
Two traders agreed that Iran stood a good chance to benefit
from India's shift, as did Venezuela, Kuwait and the United
States. An Indian refinery source said the U.S., Africa,
Kazakhstan's CPC Blend and Russian oil would probably get a look
too.
Although Indian importers will scoop up increasing volumes
of attractively priced global grades, most analysts expect the
Middle East to remain India's primary oil supplier, mainly
because of lower shipping costs.
India's oil ministry is working with refiners on a framework
to jointly negotiate terms with suppliers.
"Buyers have alternatives in today's market and these
alternatives are going to multiply going forward," Kapoor said.
"There are so many companies in India that do buying at their
own level, so these companies coming together also becomes quite
a big bloc."
On Thursday, Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ agreed after discussions
with U.S. officials to ease oil curbs beginning in May.
Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman conceded
that the production cuts had put state oil company Aramco "in
some difficulty with some of its partners."
THE RELATIONSHIP
Analysts say the oil spat does not need to spill over into
broader strategic ties in other sectors, including defence.
"Until recently, the balance of power was skewed towards
Saudi Arabia, but increasingly, India is using access to its
market and the diversity of options to put pressure on Saudi
Arabia," consultancy Eurasia said in a note. "For Saudi Arabia,
losing market share in a global environment in which most
developed economies are already seeing their oil demand decline
due to green policy implementation, would be a blow."
Abdulaziz confirmed that Aramco had maintained normal April
oil supplies to Indian refiners while cutting volumes for other
buyers - a sign Saudi Arabia is concerned about India's search
for new sources.
Saudi Arabia is India's fourth-biggest trade partner,
importing a slew of items, including food. Saudi Armaco is
looking at buying a 20% stake in Reliance Industries'
oil and chemicals business. It is also a part of a joint venture
to build a 1.2 million barrels per day refinery in India.
But Amitendu Palit, senior research fellow at National
University of Singapore, said it would be difficult for Saudi to
find a stable alternative buyer if India continues with reduced
purchases for too long.
"This bilateral relationship should not be impacted due to
any decisions on one commodity. However in a global surplus,
market buyers have a lot of negotiating power and sources,"
Palit said.
