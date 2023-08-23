BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Qatar Investment Authority will invest 82.78 billion rupees ($1 billion) in Reliance Industries' retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures, at a pre-money equity value of 8.28 trillion rupees, the companies said on Wednesday. ($1 = 82.7305 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)