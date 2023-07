--Qatar Investment Authority is in discussion to acquire a minority stake in Reliance Industries' retail unit, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

--Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is considering a $1 billion investment, which would value the retail business at about $100 billion, the FT report said.

Full story: https://www.ft.com/content/9b4171f9-fb9e-48cb-a41b-bde17aa27fbb

