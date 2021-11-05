RIL Media Statement

Mumbai, 5th November 2021

MEDIA STATEMENT

A recent report in a newspaper has led to unwarranted and baseless speculation in social media regarding the Ambani family's plans to partly reside in Stoke Park, London.

Reliance Industries Limited will like to clarify that the Chairman and his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world.

Further, RIL group company, RIIHL, which acquired Stoke Park estate recently, would like to clarify that its acquisition of the heritage property is aimed at enhancing this as a premier golfing and sporting resort, while fully complying with the planning guidelines and local regulations.

This acquisition will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group. Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India's famed hospitality industry globally.

