  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Reliance Industries Ltd
  News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 11/04 10:45:16 am
2498.85 INR   +0.61%
11:38aRIL Media Statement
PU
11/03PVR Teams Up with Reliance Industries to Open Mumbai Drive-in Theater
MT
11/02Indian shares end lower as losses in metals, Reliance weigh
RE
RIL Media Statement

11/05/2021 | 11:38am EDT
Mumbai, 5th November 2021

MEDIA STATEMENT

A recent report in a newspaper has led to unwarranted and baseless speculation in social media regarding the Ambani family's plans to partly reside in Stoke Park, London.

Reliance Industries Limited will like to clarify that the Chairman and his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world.

Further, RIL group company, RIIHL, which acquired Stoke Park estate recently, would like to clarify that its acquisition of the heritage property is aimed at enhancing this as a premier golfing and sporting resort, while fully complying with the planning guidelines and local regulations.

This acquisition will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group. Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India's famed hospitality industry globally.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 15:37:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 6 825 B 91 867 M 91 867 M
Net income 2022 575 B 7 742 M 7 742 M
Net Debt 2022 283 B 3 816 M 3 816 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 0,32%
Capitalization 15 882 B 213 B 214 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 50,4%
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Savithri Parekh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD25.10%213 016
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION56.26%272 684
CHEVRON CORPORATION34.41%219 518
BP PLC33.24%91 237
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.09%74 359
NESTE OYJ-17.02%43 533