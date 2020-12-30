Log in
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
Reliance-BP consortium invites bidders for gas from KG D6 basin

12/30/2020 | 01:04am EST
CHENNAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) -

* India's Reliance Industries Ltd and UK's BP Plc on Wednesday invited companies to bid for gas produced from the KG D6 basin. They expect to sell the gas from February.

* "The gas produced for KG D6 will be available for sale at the delivery point at Gadimoga near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh tentatively from 01 February 2021," the companies said in a notice in the Times of India newspaper.

* CRISIL Risk and Infrastructure Solutions Ltd, a unit of S&P Global Inc, will conduct the bidding process through an online platform, the notice said.

* The Reliance-BP consortium is developing and producing from deep water gas fields under a production sharing agreement with the Indian government. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -0.48% 261.8 Delayed Quote.-44.37%
CRISIL LIMITED 0.73% 1912 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.33% 1998.4 Delayed Quote.32.69%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 243 B 71 448 M 71 448 M
Net income 2021 443 B 6 044 M 6 044 M
Net Debt 2021 398 B 5 424 M 5 424 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,8x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 12 635 B 172 B 172 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 2 193,85 INR
Last Close Price 1 990,05 INR
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD33.57%172 252
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-40.86%176 486
BP PLC-44.37%71 344
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-25.37%69 777
NESTE OYJ90.01%55 292
PTT-3.41%38 819
