Reliance-BP consortium invites bidders for gas from KG D6 basin

CHENNAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) -
* India's Reliance Industries Ltd and UK's BP Plc
on Wednesday invited companies to bid for gas produced from the
KG D6 basin. They expect to sell the gas from February.
* "The gas produced for KG D6 will be available for sale at
the
delivery point at Gadimoga near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh
tentatively from 01 February 2021," the companies said in a
notice in the Times of India newspaper.
* CRISIL Risk and Infrastructure Solutions Ltd, a unit of
S&P
Global Inc, will conduct the bidding process through an
online platform, the notice said.
* The Reliance-BP consortium is developing and producing
from deep
water gas fields under a production sharing agreement with the
Indian government.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)