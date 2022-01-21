Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Reliance Industries Ltd
  News
  Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Reliance Industries : 2021 - 2022 Financial Presentation - Q3 Results 21, January | 2022

01/21/2022 | 11:33am EST
3Q FY22 Financial Results Presentation

21 January 2022

1

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements which may be identified by their use of words like "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "projects," "estimates" or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about the strategy for growth, product development, market position, expenditures, and financial results, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The companies referred to in this presentation cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The actual results, performance or achievements, could thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements. These companies assume no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events, or otherwise.

2

Consolidated Financial Results

3

3Q FY22 - Key Messages (1/3)

1. Record quarterly EBITDA led by O2C, Oil & Gas, Retail and Digital Services

Performance

  • Consolidated EBITDA at ₹ 33,886 crore, up 29.9% YoY

2. Net profit (incl. exceptional income) at ₹ 20,539 crore up 37.9% YoY

1.

Sixth sequential quarter of growth for O2C, with continuing recovery in fuel margins

O2C and

Oil & Gas

2.

High operating rates across O2C facilities leading to 4.8% higher volumes QoQ

3.

Sharp increase in upstream realisation resulting in EBITDA > ₹ 2,000 crore

Robust growth across all businesses

4

3Q FY22 - Key Messages (2/3)

1. Record Revenue and EBITDA; Revenue crossed ₹ 50,000 crore, EBITDA at ₹ 3,835 crore

Retail

  1. Store operations normalized with near 100% operating hours
  2. Total 14,412 stores - added 837 stores

1. Revenue crossed ₹ 25,000 crore and EBITDA crossed ₹ 10,000 crore mark

Digital Services

  1. Healthy gross subscriber addition of 34.6 Mn offset by SIM consolidation
  2. Significant increase in ARPU to ₹ 151.6 with improving subscriber mix and tariff hike

Consumer business quarterly revenue now > ₹ 75,000 crore

5

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 16:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 936 B 93 367 M 93 367 M
Net income 2022 579 B 7 794 M 7 794 M
Net Debt 2022 212 B 2 849 M 2 849 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 0,33%
Capitalization 15 748 B 212 B 212 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 49,4%
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Savithri Parekh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.62%211 816
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION19.74%310 193
CHEVRON CORPORATION9.46%247 611
BP PLC17.75%104 173
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION13.22%79 020
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION12.50%44 316