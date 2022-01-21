Reliance Industries : 2021 - 2022 Financial Presentation - Q3 Results 21, January | 2022

This presentation contains forward-looking statements which may be identified by their use of words like "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "projects," "estimates" or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about the strategy for growth, product development, market position, expenditures, and financial results, are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The companies referred to in this presentation cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The actual results, performance or achievements, could thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements. These companies assume no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events, or otherwise.
Consolidated Financial Results
3Q FY22 - Key Messages (1/3)
1. Record quarterly EBITDA led by O2C, Oil & Gas, Retail and Digital Services
Performance
Consolidated EBITDA at ₹ 33,886 crore, up 29.9% YoY
2. Net profit (incl. exceptional income) at ₹ 20,539 crore up 37.9% YoY
1.
Sixth sequential quarter of growth for O2C, with continuing recovery in fuel margins
O2C and
Oil & Gas
2.
High operating rates across O2C facilities leading to 4.8% higher volumes QoQ
3.
Sharp increase in upstream realisation resulting in EBITDA > ₹ 2,000 crore
Robust growth across all businesses
3Q FY22 - Key Messages (2/3)
1. Record Revenue and EBITDA; Revenue crossed ₹ 50,000 crore, EBITDA at ₹ 3,835 crore
Retail
Store operations normalized with near 100% operating hours
Total 14,412 stores - added 837 stores
1. Revenue crossed ₹ 25,000 crore and EBITDA crossed ₹ 10,000 crore mark
Digital Services
Healthy gross subscriber addition of 34.6 Mn offset by SIM consolidation
Significant increase in ARPU to ₹ 151.6 with improving subscriber mix and tariff hike
Consumer business quarterly revenue now > ₹ 75,000 crore
