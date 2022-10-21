Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-21 am EDT
2471.60 INR   -1.16%
11:40aIndia's Reliance to demerge, list financial services business
RE
10:41aReliance Industries 2Q Net Profit Fell
DJ
10:15aIndia's Reliance second-quarter profit hit by weak refining margins
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : 2022 - 2023 Financial Presentation - Q2 Results 21, October | 2022

10/21/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2Q FY23 Financial Results Presentation

21 October 2022

1

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements which may be identified by their use of words like "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "projects," "estimates" or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about the strategy for growth, product development, market position, expenditures, and financial results, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The companies referred to in this presentation cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The actual results, performance or achievements, could thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements. These companies assume no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events, or otherwise.

2

Consolidated Financial Results

3

2Q FY23 - Highlights

  1. Consolidated EBITDA at ₹ 34,663 crore, up 14% YoY led by consumer businesses and upstream
  2. Net profit at ₹ 15,512 crore, up marginally YoY
    Earnings impacted by lower O2C contribution YoY, sharper impact on QoQ
  3. O2C earnings impacted by volatile product margins, subdued downstream demand and introduction of SAED
  4. Robust Retail Revenues and EBITDA with growth across consumption baskets, sharp rebound in footfalls and strengthening of digital channels
  5. Record Digital Services segment performance - total subscriber base at 427.6 Mn, improving ARPU
  6. Oil and Gas business benefited from sustained production through operational excellence and better realization with increase in ceiling price for domestic gas by GoI

Diversified earnings streams cushion impact of volatile energy markets

SAED : Special Additional Excise Duty

4

2Q FY23 - Key Segment Highlights (1/2)

Retail

Revenue ₹ 64,936 crore

EBITDA ₹ 4,414 crore

Digital Services

Revenue ₹ 29,558 crore

EBITDA ₹ 12,291 crore

  1. Revenue up 43% YoY; EBITDA up 51% YoY
  2. Total store count crossed 16,000 mark, added 795 new stores in 2Q FY23
  3. >250 Mn transactions across Retail channels, up 45% YoY
  4. Record 180 Mn footfalls across formats, up 23% over pre-covid period
  5. Launched JioMart on WhatsApp - 37% of orders from customers new to JioMart
  1. Revenue up 21% YoY; EBITDA up 29% YoY
  2. ARPU at ₹ 177.2 with improving subscriber mix
  3. Continuing customer traction - net add of 7.7 Mn subscribers
  4. Strong data traffic growth at 28.2 Exabytes, up 22.7% YoY
    per capita data consumption crossed 22 GB / user

Operating leverage driving improved margins in consumer businesses

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 15:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
11:40aIndia's Reliance to demerge, list financial services business
RE
10:41aReliance Industries 2Q Net Profit Fell
DJ
10:15aIndia's Reliance second-quarter profit hit by weak refining margins
RE
07:38aIndia's Reliance Jio posts 28% rise in Q2 profit
RE
06:49aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares end higher for sixth straight day; Axis Bank touches record ..
RE
04:47aBid deadline for India's Future Retail extended due to low interest -sources
RE
01:24aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit one-month peak, Axis Bank at record high
RE
12:21aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares climb, Axis Bank hits record high
RE
10/20Indian shares seen opening lower, tracking global cues
RE
10/20India's SEBI clears govt proposal to turn Vodafone Idea dues into equity - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 083 B 110 B 110 B
Net income 2023 786 B 9 504 M 9 504 M
Net Debt 2023 1 475 B 17 844 M 17 844 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,4x
Yield 2023 0,40%
Capitalization 15 701 B 190 B 190 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
EV / Sales 2024 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 342 982
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 2 471,60 INR
Average target price 2 888,81 INR
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Savithri Parekh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Adil Siraj Zainulbhai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD5.59%192 142
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION69.85%433 142
BP PLC39.47%95 495
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-6.34%67 489
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION70.87%54 520
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION65.68%49 026