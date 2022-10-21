Reliance Industries : 2022 - 2023 Financial Presentation - Q2 Results 21, October | 2022

This presentation contains forward-looking statements which may be identified by their use of words like "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "projects," "estimates" or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about the strategy for growth, product development, market position, expenditures, and financial results, are forward-looking statements.
Consolidated Financial Results
2Q FY23 - Highlights
Consolidated EBITDA at ₹ 34,663 crore, up 14% YoY led by consumer businesses and upstream
Net profit at ₹ 15,512 crore, up marginally YoY ✓ Earnings impacted by lower O2C contribution YoY, sharper impact on QoQ
O2C earnings impacted by volatile product margins, subdued downstream demand and introduction of SAED
Robust Retail Revenues and EBITDA with growth across consumption baskets, sharp rebound in footfalls and strengthening of digital channels
Record Digital Services segment performance - total subscriber base at 427.6 Mn, improving ARPU
Oil and Gas business benefited from sustained production through operational excellence and better realization with increase in ceiling price for domestic gas by GoI
Diversified earnings streams cushion impact of volatile energy markets
SAED : Special Additional Excise Duty
2Q FY23 - Key Segment Highlights (1/2)
Retail
Revenue ₹ 64,936 crore
EBITDA ₹ 4,414 crore
Digital Services
Revenue ₹ 29,558 crore
EBITDA ₹ 12,291 crore
Revenue up 43% YoY; EBITDA up 51% YoY
Total store count crossed 16,000 mark, added 795 new stores in 2Q FY23
>250 Mn transactions across Retail channels, up 45% YoY
Record 180 Mn footfalls across formats, up 23% over pre-covid period
Launched JioMart on WhatsApp - 37% of orders from customers new to JioMart
Revenue up 21% YoY; EBITDA up 29% YoY
ARPU at ₹ 177.2 with improving subscriber mix
Continuing customer traction - net add of 7.7 Mn subscribers
Strong data traffic growth at 28.2 Exabytes, up 22.7% YoY ✓ per capita data consumption crossed 22 GB / user
Operating leverage driving improved margins in consumer businesses
