  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-06-10 am EDT
2714.25 INR   -3.02%
02:03pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Analyst Meet – Citi Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference
PU
06/09Apollo, Reliance Make Binding Offer for Walgreens Boots Alliance's UK Pharmacy Business
MT
06/09Indian Indices Return to Green on Thursday; Tata Steel Drops 4%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Analyst Meet – Citi Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference

06/10/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
June 10, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the above mentioned Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Company participated in investor conference as given below:

Date

Type of Meeting/Event

Location

June 10, 2022

Citi Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference

Online (Virtual)

No Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) was shared / discussed in the meeting with investors.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

35A boulevard Joseph II

2 Shenton Way,

L-1840 Luxembourg

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 18:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 033 B 90 049 M 90 049 M
Net income 2022 609 B 7 797 M 7 797 M
Net Debt 2022 1 387 B 17 764 M 17 764 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,7x
Yield 2022 0,31%
Capitalization 17 242 B 221 B 221 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 50,3%
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Savithri Parekh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
