Reliance Industries : Analyst Meet – Citi's India New Economy Conference

|
February 10, 2022
|
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
|
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
|
Dalal Street
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
|
Mumbai 400 001
|
Mumbai 400 051
|
Scrip Code: 500325
|
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE
|
Dear Sirs,
|
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to the above mentioned Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Company participated in investor conference as given below:
|
Date
|
Type of Meeting/Event
|
Location
|
|
|
|
February 10, 2022
|
Citi's India New Economy Conference
|
Online (Virtual)
|
|
|
No Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) was shared / discussed in the meeting with investors.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Company Secretary and
Compliance Officer
|
Copy to:
|
|
The Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|
Singapore Stock Exchange
|
35A boulevard Joseph II
|
2 Shenton Way,
|
L-1840 Luxembourg
|
#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,
|
|
Singapore 068804
Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com
CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786
